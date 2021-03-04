Global Soft Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Soft Drinks in Hong Kong, China
Non-essential soft drinks categories like sports drinks and energy drinks were hit hardest by the current crisis in Hungary. However, the decline was prevalent in almost all categories except for concentrates and functional drinks with added vitamin content, especially those enriched with Vitamin C. Health consciousness has become of utmost importance for consumers during the pandemic, boosting demand for products that enhance the immune system.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Soft Drinks in Hungary
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Producers and distributors forced to shift towards e-commerce
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
APPENDIX
Fountain sales in Hungary
Trends
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 has limited impact on demand for carbonates in Hungary
Innovation and healthier novelty carbonates support development
Well established players benefit from effective brand communication
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow recovery and steady growth expected as early as 2021
Healthier lemonade and low-calorie colas key to driving future growth
Return to on-the go consumption to support growth over forecast period
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Health concerns boost demand for not from concentrate juice high in vitamin C
Widening private label offer helps attract middle-income consumers
Leading players facing growing competition from smaller rivals
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Leading brands to focus on promoting vitamin content
Rising prices fuelling shift towards lower cost ranges during crisis
Growing on-trade competition from freshly pressed smoothies
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales hit by plummeting foodservice demand during lockdown
Domestic mineral water players remain strongly positioned
New Magnesia brand in line with rising consumer health-consciousness
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rapid recovery projected for foodservice bottled water sales
Stilled bottled water to gain further sales share from carbonated brands
Functional bottled water set to drive growth over coming years
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic results in abrupt halt of dynamic sports drinks growth
Rapid shift towards e-commerce supported by lockdown measures
Global players face growing competition from cheaper private label ranges
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Premium and private label sports drinks set to enjoy rapid recovery
Powder and liquid concentrates format gaining share from RTD sports drinks
Functional crossover soft drinks pose strong competition for sports drinks
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strong promotional activity key to attracting consumers during downturn
Plummeting on-the-go and impulse purchases limit development
Strong government support for leading domestic energy drinks producer
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Migration towards healthy and low sugar energy drinks to support growth
Return to on-the-go consumption to speed up recovery of energy drinks
Steady retail volume growth forecast in line with increasing maturity
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Falling disposable incomes boost interest in traditionally popular concentrates
Exotic and unusual tastes becoming increasingly popular
No innovative products and formats help local players gain sales share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sluggish recovery from pandemic expected for foodservice concentrates
Growing awareness among consumers to further fuel demand
Distribution of powder concentrates to further narrow over forecast period
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Restrained on-the-go consumption drives drop in demand for RTD tea
Sales impacted by limited promotional and advertising opportunities
Leading brands look to reposition in response to declining impulse purchases
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong media presence set to return RTD tea to steady growth
Continuous innovation to help drive rapid recovery
Return to on-the-go consumption to boost off-trade RTD sales
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Soft Drinks growth slowed by restricted on-the-go consumption
Premium high quality Soft Drinks continues to gain ground despite COVID-19
Rising consumer price sensitivity fuels interest in private label ranges
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Steady growth projected for forecast period given limited COVID-19 impact
Rising demand for affordable luxury to boost premium sales
Innovation key to attracting new consumers and driving growth
2020 IMPACT
….continued
