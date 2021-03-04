Global Sports Drinks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, sports drinks is anticipated to see both declining current value and volume growth rates. This has been underpinned by consumers’ reduced purchasing powers, and the unemployment rate which has been rising notably in 2020 overall. With constrained discretionary income, consumers have reduced spending on soft drinks in non-essential product areas, which includes sports drinks. Furthermore, due to the closure of gyms and sporting facilities, demand has also…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Sports Drinks in Uruguay

December 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

