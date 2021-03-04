Global Sports Drinks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, sports drinks is anticipated to see both declining current value and volume growth rates. This has been underpinned by consumers’ reduced purchasing powers, and the unemployment rate which has been rising notably in 2020 overall. With constrained discretionary income, consumers have reduced spending on soft drinks in non-essential product areas, which includes sports drinks. Furthermore, due to the closure of gyms and sporting facilities, demand has also…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803976-sports-drinks-in-uruguay
Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/potassium-channel-openers–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cell-based-assay-market-size-study-by-product-consumables-instruments-services-by-application-drug-discovery-basic-research-other-applications-by-end-user-pharmaceutical-biotechnological-companies-academic-government-institutes-contract-research-organizations-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-markets-for-animal-therapeutics-and-diagnostics-2021-02-25
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rapid-tests-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
Sports Drinks in Uruguay
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Closure of gyms, reduced purchasing powers, and rising unemployment rates lead to slowed demand for sports drinks
Distribution shifts recorded admits the pandemic as consumers’ preferences change
Fabricas Nacionales de Cerveza SA (FNC) continues to dominate with leading brand Gatorade
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sports drinks recovers quickly as gyms reopen and Uruguayans are eager to shift pandemic weight gain
Increased demand for reduced sugar sports drinks in line with the growing health and wellness trend
Price provide a disadvantage for sports drinks’ growth in the coming years
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/