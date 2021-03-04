Global Sports Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The impact of COVID-19 on sports drinks during lockdown was mitigated to some extent by key launches taking place in 2020, such as Coca-Cola Finland’s low calorie Powerade Zero. This was the first high-volume launch in the category, although smaller brands had already entered during the review period. The launch of Powerade Zero in 2020 will boost the whole reduced-sugar sports drink arena as the visibility of the category increases.

Euromonitor International's Sports Drinks in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

