Global Sports Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Compared to other soft drinks categories, sports drinks have witnessed a relatively minor impact from the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. Sports drinks sales are set to witness a moderately negative performance due to the closure of indoor gyms due to the lockdowns between March and May and an expected lower attendance for the remaining part of the year, with consumers less inclined to include soft drinks as part of their routine.

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Sports Drinks in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slight negative impact on sales from the COVID-19 crisis

Sports drinks remains a small category with a narrow target audience

Two global brands lead but may face a new rival

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic headwinds and strong competition from other drinks categories

Potential for growth remains significant

Different positioning could help widen the category’s appeal

CATEGORY DATA

