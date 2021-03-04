Global Sports Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, sports drinks is set to record a decline in volume sales for both the off-trade and on-trade channels, due to the impact of COVID-19 in the country. The lockdown period saw not only foodservice venues close, but also gyms, sports centres and recreation facilities such as parks, where consumers would often exercise.

Euromonitor International's Sports Drinks in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Table of Content:

Sports Drinks in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decline for both on-trade and off-trade volume growth, with COVID-19 increasing home seclusion and reducing exercise

Price-sensitivity leads consumers to replace sports drinks with more affordable soft drink options

Powerade by Coca-Cola Içecek records a decline, as the sponsorships of events is put on hold, due to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade and off-trade growth recover from 2021, as consumers return to gyms and reinstall their exercise routines

Promotional campaigns and sponsorship activities boost awareness and growth over the forecast period

The growing health and wellness trend boosts growth in sports drinks and shapes product developments

CATEGORY DATA

