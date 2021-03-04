Global Sports Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sports drinks is one of the main product areas within soft drinks to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall. As the consumption of sports drinks heavily relies on consumers doing sports activities, demand dropped drastically in respond to the closure of sports facilities and gyms under lockdown regulations. As a result, both volume and current value sales will decline in 2020. Gyms were closed for several months which saw the sales of sports drinks essentially come to a…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sports Drinks in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Forced closure of gyms leads to declining value and volume sales of sports drinks

EMBOL remains leading player despite hinderances to its brand Powerade

Players focus on discounting and promotions to maintain sales rather than innovation in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reopening of sports facilities and low unit prices kickstarts recovery process for sports drinks

Sports drinks manufacturers need focus on education around consumption in order to go further with sales over the forecast period

Health and wellness trend, boosted by the pandemic, encourages growth of sports drinks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

