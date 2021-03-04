All news

Global Synchrophasor Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synchrophasor in India, including the following market information:
India Synchrophasor Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Synchrophasor Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
India Synchrophasor Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
Top Five Competitors in India Synchrophasor Market 2019 (%)
The global Synchrophasor market was valued at 155.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 360.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. While the Synchrophasor market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synchrophasor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Synchrophasor production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Synchrophasor Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
India Synchrophasor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Synchrophasor
Type II

India Synchrophasor Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
India Synchrophasor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Power Station
Transforming Station
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Synchrophasor Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Synchrophasor Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Synchrophasor Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)
Total India Synchrophasor Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ABB
GE Grid Solutions
Siemens Energy
State Grid Corporation of China
Beijing Sifang Automation
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
NR Electric
Arbiter Systems
Vizimax

