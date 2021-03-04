All news

Global Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on sales of tea in Vietnam during 2020. In particular, the nationwide quarantine lockdown that form the centrepiece of the efforts of the Vietnamese government to enforce social distancing protocols had a devastating impact on on-trade sales of tea during the year. By making cafés, restaurants and other foodservice outlets unavailable for extended periods from the middle of March until the end of April and by ordering the closure of public institutions…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011331-tea-in-vietnam

 

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

