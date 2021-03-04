News

Glucaric Acid Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Glucaric Acid Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Glucaric Acid market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Glucaric Acid market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Glucaric Acid Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Glucaric Acid market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The Global Glucaric Acid Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from USD 800.3 million in 2019 to USD 1,466.7 million in 2027.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Glucaric Acid industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Rennovia, Kalion, Chemos, Rivertop, Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co Ltd, AK Scientific Inc., Alfa Chemistry, Cayman Chemical, and Merck KGaA, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

  • Pure glucaric acid
  • Calcium D-glucarate
  • Potassium sodium D-glucarate
  • D-glucaric acid-1,4-lactone
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

  • Food ingredients
  • Detergents
  • Corrosion inhibitors
  • De-icing applications
  • Others

Glucaric Acid market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Glucaric Acid Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Glucaric Acid market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Glucaric Acid industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Glucaric Acid market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Glucaric Acid market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Glucaric Acid industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Get Insights into Glucaric Acid Market

Contact Us:

