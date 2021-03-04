News

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2021-2027

The Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market was valued at USD 16.30 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to reach USD 36.51 billion by the end of 2027, delivering a CAGR of around 10.7% during the forecast period. (United States, New York City)The Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Conifer Health Solutions, GeBBS Healthcare, nthrive (Medassets + Precyse), optum360, McKesson RelayHealth, Parallon (HCA), Change Healthcare (Emdeon), MedData (Cardon Outreach), MedAssist (Firstsource), Availity, The SSI, Accretive Health (R1 RCM Inc), and Cerner, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Pre-intervention
  • Intervention
  • Post-intervention

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Rural Hospitals
  • Community Hospitals
  • Large Hospitals
  • Academic Medical Centers

By Service (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Back-End Services
  • Middle Services
  • Front-End Services

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

Eric Lee

