Hot Drinks in Ecuador Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19 is expected to greatly benefit hot drinks with healthy retail value and volume growth across tea, coffee and other hot drinks. Even with the dramatic downturn in foodservice volume in 2020, overall volume and current value sales are expected to be higher than in 2019. With strict lockdown measures for much of 2020, and people spending long periods of time at home, a lot more hot drinks are consumed.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
With more people spending time a home due to COVID-19, a lot of coffee is drunk
Productos Minerva leads and is benefitting from the rising popularity in fresh coffee
Instant coffee leads value sales but fresh coffee is gaining value share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lower growth in retail volume than during the review period
As the coffee culture increases, players respond by competing with premium offerings
Foodservice testing ground for future retail launches
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Tea’s functional properties prove a hit for consumers in 2020
Local players continue to dominate
Fruit/herbal tea continues to grow in popularity
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stockpiling in 2021 will lead to a fall in retail volume and value sales in 2021
Trends that originated in foodservice will cross over to retail
Opportunity to highlight healthy properties of tea over the forecast period
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
With schools closed for parts of the year, flavoured powder drinks win value share from RTD flavoured milk drinks
Nestlé Ecuador leads with well-established brands and high levels of marketing investment
Other plant-based hot drinks gain value share due to healthier perception
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
With COVID-19 amplifying health and wellness trend, high sugar content of many other hot drinks stymies growth
The growing health and wellness trend negatively impacts other hot drinks as many contain high levels of sugar
Opportunity for private label to enter product area over forecast period
