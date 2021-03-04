Hot Drinks in Ecuador Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19 is expected to greatly benefit hot drinks with healthy retail value and volume growth across tea, coffee and other hot drinks. Even with the dramatic downturn in foodservice volume in 2020, overall volume and current value sales are expected to be higher than in 2019. With strict lockdown measures for much of 2020, and people spending long periods of time at home, a lot more hot drinks are consumed.

Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With more people spending time a home due to COVID-19, a lot of coffee is drunk

Productos Minerva leads and is benefitting from the rising popularity in fresh coffee

Instant coffee leads value sales but fresh coffee is gaining value share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lower growth in retail volume than during the review period

As the coffee culture increases, players respond by competing with premium offerings

Foodservice testing ground for future retail launches

CATEGORY DATA

Table 25 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 27 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 28 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 31 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tea’s functional properties prove a hit for consumers in 2020

Local players continue to dominate

Fruit/herbal tea continues to grow in popularity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stockpiling in 2021 will lead to a fall in retail volume and value sales in 2021

Trends that originated in foodservice will cross over to retail

Opportunity to highlight healthy properties of tea over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 35 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 36 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 38 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 39 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 41 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 43 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With schools closed for parts of the year, flavoured powder drinks win value share from RTD flavoured milk drinks

Nestlé Ecuador leads with well-established brands and high levels of marketing investment

Other plant-based hot drinks gain value share due to healthier perception

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

With COVID-19 amplifying health and wellness trend, high sugar content of many other hot drinks stymies growth

The growing health and wellness trend negatively impacts other hot drinks as many contain high levels of sugar

Opportunity for private label to enter product area over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 45 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 46 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 47 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 48 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

..…continued.

