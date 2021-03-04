Hot Drinks in Peru Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, all categories experienced an increase in demand as consumers stockpiled products. However, this behaviour was short-term and subsided when consumers realised there would not be shortages or supply issues. Hot drinks benefitted not only from the short-term stockpiling effect, but also from increased hot drink consumption at home, due to working from home policies and reduced social interaction. Tea has seen an additional short-term boost due to being pe…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947433-hot-drinks-in-peru

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fumed-silica-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solid-state-lighting-connectors-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soft-tissue-repair-market-size-study-by-type-meshtissue-patch-soft-tissue-fixation-devices-laparoscopic-instruments-and-others-by-application-skin-repair-orthopedic-hernia-repair-dental-reconstruction-repair-breast-reconstruction-repair-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vortex-impeller-pumps-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Hot Drinks by Category: % Retail Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 15 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Speciality coffee experiences boom as Peruvians increase purchases for home consumption

Distribution chain interrupted causing short-term shortages

Top players revamp strategies to focus on home consumption

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Home staple perception to combat decreasing incomes to boost coffee sales

Social media usage set to boost foodservice recovery

Nestlé set to remain top player; innovations in packaging expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 26 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 27 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 33 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased demand in quarantine due to affordability and perceived health benefits

Health trend boosts demand for natural and organic variant

Wawasana remains popular through health-focused positioning

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Affordability of tea to drive long-term trend towards home consumption

Functional variants set to gain share as consumers become increasingly health-conscious

Premium brands offer promise to widen the scope of the category despite challenging years ahead

CATEGORY DATA

Table 37 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 38 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 39 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 40 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 41 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 42 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 43 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 45 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Preference for sweet products continues to determine consumer tastes

Nestlé brands not strongly affected by digital-only marketing

Traditional continues to drive sales despite boost for modern channels

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105