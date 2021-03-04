Hypoxia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Hypoxia Epidemiology

Hypoxia is a state in which oxygen is not available in sufficient amounts at tissue level to maintain adequate homeostasis; this can result from inadequate oxygen delivery to the tissues either due to low blood supply or low oxygen content in blood (hypoxemia).

The Hypoxia Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of Hypoxia Epidemiology from 2020 to 2030

Hypoxia Epidemiology

Hypoxia is a common disorder that we encounter every day in the hospital. However, the causes of hypoxia are multiple, and its Incidence is variable. Some of these causes are very common like pneumonia or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); others are quite rare like the hypoxia due to reduced oxygen tension as in high altitude or due to cyanide poisoning.

Key facts of Hypoxia Epidemiology

As per the study conducted by Myriam et al. (2020), The incidence rates of Hypoxic Brain Injury are approximately 50 per 100,000 population and survival-to-discharge rates of roughly 8% which represents over 10,000 patients per year in the United States alone.

Stroke is the fourth killer and number one cause of adult disability in the United States. Approximately 800,000 primary (first-time) or secondary (recurrent) strokes occur each year in the US. Of these strokes, approximately 87% are ischemic infarctions

As per the study conducted by Borst et al. (2017), symptomatic patients with anemia, compared to those without anemia had higher stroke (5.8% vs. 3.4%).

Hypoxia Symptoms

Symptoms of mild cerebral hypoxia include inattentiveness, poor judgment, memory loss, and a decrease in motor coordination. Brain cells are extremely sensitive to oxygen deprivation and can begin to die within five minutes after oxygen supply has been cut off. When hypoxia lasts for longer periods of time, it can cause coma, seizures, and even brain death. In brain death, there is no measurable activity in the brain, although cardiovascular function is preserved.

Hypoxia Treatment

Treatment depends on the underlying cause of the hypoxia, the most important treatment for cerebral hypoxia involves removing the source of the oxygen deprivation, along with extensive physical, occupational, or speech therapy to teach brain how to work around any damaged areas.

Hypoxia Epidemiology Report Scope

The Hypoxia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Hypoxia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hypoxia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hypoxia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hypoxia

The report provides the segmentation of the Hypoxia epidemiology

The Hypoxia Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

