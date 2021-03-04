Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd., Worthington Industries

“

The report titled Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Gas Cylinder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Gas Cylinder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd., Worthington Industries, Rama Cylinders, Faber Industrie, Ningbo Meike Acetylene Bottle Co., Ltd., Luxfer Group, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd., Hebei Baigong Industrial Co., Ltd., Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd., Everest KantoCylinders, Chart Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Industrial Gas Cylinder

Aluminum Industrial Gas Cylinder

Composite Industrial Cylinder



Market Segmentation by Application: General Industry

Chemical Energy

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Other



The Industrial Gas Cylinder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Gas Cylinder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Gas Cylinder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Gas Cylinder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Industrial Gas Cylinder Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steel Industrial Gas Cylinder

1.2.3 Aluminum Industrial Gas Cylinder

1.2.4 Composite Industrial Cylinder

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 General Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Energy

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 Medical Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Industrial Gas Cylinder Industry Trends

2.4.2 Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Drivers

2.4.3 Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Challenges

2.4.4 Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Restraints

3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales

3.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Gas Cylinder Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Cylinder Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd.

12.1.1 Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd. Overview

12.1.3 Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.1.5 Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.2 Worthington Industries

12.2.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Worthington Industries Overview

12.2.3 Worthington Industries Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Worthington Industries Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.2.5 Worthington Industries Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Worthington Industries Recent Developments

12.3 Rama Cylinders

12.3.1 Rama Cylinders Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rama Cylinders Overview

12.3.3 Rama Cylinders Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Rama Cylinders Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.3.5 Rama Cylinders Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Rama Cylinders Recent Developments

12.4 Faber Industrie

12.4.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

12.4.2 Faber Industrie Overview

12.4.3 Faber Industrie Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Faber Industrie Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.4.5 Faber Industrie Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Faber Industrie Recent Developments

12.5 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Bottle Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Bottle Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Bottle Co., Ltd. Overview

12.5.3 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Bottle Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Bottle Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.5.5 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Bottle Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Ningbo Meike Acetylene Bottle Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.6 Luxfer Group

12.6.1 Luxfer Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Luxfer Group Overview

12.6.3 Luxfer Group Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Luxfer Group Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.6.5 Luxfer Group Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Luxfer Group Recent Developments

12.7 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

12.7.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Overview

12.7.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.7.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.8 Hebei Baigong Industrial Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Hebei Baigong Industrial Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hebei Baigong Industrial Co., Ltd. Overview

12.8.3 Hebei Baigong Industrial Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hebei Baigong Industrial Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.8.5 Hebei Baigong Industrial Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Hebei Baigong Industrial Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.9 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd. Overview

12.9.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.9.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd. Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.10 Everest KantoCylinders

12.10.1 Everest KantoCylinders Corporation Information

12.10.2 Everest KantoCylinders Overview

12.10.3 Everest KantoCylinders Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Everest KantoCylinders Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.10.5 Everest KantoCylinders Industrial Gas Cylinder SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Everest KantoCylinders Recent Developments

12.11 Chart Industries

12.11.1 Chart Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 Chart Industries Overview

12.11.3 Chart Industries Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Chart Industries Industrial Gas Cylinder Products and Services

12.11.5 Chart Industries Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Gas Cylinder Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Gas Cylinder Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Gas Cylinder Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Gas Cylinder Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Gas Cylinder Distributors

13.5 Industrial Gas Cylinder Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

