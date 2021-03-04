News

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Eric Lee

Market Size – USD 112.63 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Advancement in the field of farming. (United States, New York City)The Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

BASF SE, IPM Pest Control, MB Integrated Pest Control, SGS SA, Advanced Integrated Pest Management, Ecolab, Inc., Bayer CropScience LP, Integrated Pest Management Solution (IPMS India), IPM Technologies Pty Ltd., and Pheromone Chemicals, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Pest Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Invertebrates
  • Weeds
  • Vertebrates
  • Pathogens

Control Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Chemical control
  • Biological control
  • Cultural control
  • Mechanical & physical control
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Industrial
  • Agricultural
  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Others

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options

The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

Get Insights into Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market

Eric Lee

