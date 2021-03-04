Intelligent Pigging Services Market Recorded Strong Growth In 2019; Covid-19 Pandemic Set To Drop Sales

The latest market research study by Future Market Insights on intelligent pigging services includes the global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study observes the intelligent pigging services market and offers thorough insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029. According to the analysis and study done in the report, the global intelligent pigging services market is anticipated to observe prominent progress, due to high advancements in the inspection technologies.

The intelligent pigging services market was valued at ~US$ 537 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

The intelligent pigging services market has high potential to develop in regions such as North America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe have stringent pipeline safety regulations to protect the environment and avoid the business discontinuity, thereby potentially raising the demand for intelligent pigging services.

Most of the regulatory authorities across the globe lay emphasis on the regular maintenance and inspection of the oil and gas pipelines. This is due to the fact that regular supply is the key to ensure stable economic growth. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and vendors are constantly investing in research and development to improve the pipeline and maintenance procedures. The advanced intelligent pigging technologies enable efficient diagnosis of flaws in the pipeline such as deformation and multi data to locate dents, corrosion and seam defects, which are being used by pipeline operators. Rapid industrialization across the globe is driving the consumption of petroleum, which will simultaneously drive the demand for intelligent pigging services.

Implementation of in-line pigging services based on MFL, UT, and EMAT technologies requires substantial capital investment, which hampers the adoption especially in developing economies such as India and ASEAN countries. According to the FMI analysis, the average pricing of intelligent pigging technologies such as MFL and UT is anticipated to increase by approximately 5%–7% on y-o-y basis over the next 10 years. Due to this high costs involved in the intelligent pigging services, various pipeline operators opt for different alternatives, which are cost-effective as compared to smart or intelligent pigging services. This is inhibiting the growth of the intelligent pigging services market globally to some extent.

North America Region to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Players

With growing technological progression and advancements in the electronic systems over the years, various original equipment manufacturers offer smaller intelligent pigs as compared to conventionally used pigs, equipped with sophisticated and small size electronic systems. This will increase the profitability of easy maintenance of pipelines with smaller diameter.

For the global intelligent pigging services market, North America is anticipated to be a prominent region throughout the forecast period, owing to the stable growth of petroleum consumption. Increasing adoption of intelligent pigging services in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa along with North America and Latin America are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology Expected to Remain Prominent

The division of the global intelligent pigging services market has been done on the basis of technology and end use along with seven regions.

On the basis of technology, the magnetic flux leakage technology is anticipated to remain prominent in the forthcoming years. Ultrasonic test is also anticipated to project relatively high growth over the forecast period.

The ultrasonic test technology has noteworthy benefits where a transducer emits an ultrasonic sound that travels in the pipeline wall. The thickness of the wall is determined by calculating the time consumed for an echo of the ultrasonic sound to return to the sensors. Pigs, which are based on UT technology, require a liquid medium in order to travel through the pipeline.

Intelligent Pigging Services Market: Vendor Insights

The global intelligent pigging services report highlights on some of the major industry players in the global market. Some of the examples of key players in the market are T.D. Williamson, Inc., LIN SCAN, GE Oil and Gas (PII Pipeline Solutions), Baker Hughes Incorporated, Enduro Pipeline Services Inc., NDT Global, OMV Group, Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell PLC,and ConocoPhillips,among others.

