Juicer Market 2019-2029 With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand and Future Potential Of Industry

Global Juicer Market: Overview

The juicer market has evolved considerably over the years, especially in relation to advances in juicer’s functionalities to meet the changing consumer demands. Manufacturers have been equipping juicers with new features, making them increasingly portable. Additionally, consumers have been witnessing the advent of juicers with motors of high kinetic performance. A slew of features they added were aimed at increasing the safety factor, thereby making juicers more reliable and user-friendly. This has continuously boosted the prospect of the juicer market. With time, the demand for juicers to meet the consumer need for fresh juice of wide range of vegetables, herbs, and fruits has only grown. The growing health-conscious populations around the world make juicing as part of their daily chores at homes. Need for hydrating the body with juices of choice, especially in summer season, has made consumers seek user-friendly, smart, and versatile juicers.

The study on the juicer market providers a granular assessment of such consumer trends. It offers insights into technology advancements in juicers which catalyze demands, and provides detailed estimations on the global sizing of market and of its various key segments.

Global Juicer Market: Growth Dynamics

Across all age groups, freshly juiced fruits and vegetables are considered a convenient source of meeting their daily requirements of nutrients and minerals, particularly in elderly people. For elderly, fruit and vegetable juices have gathered steam since they are easy to digest, boost the immunity, and help them meet their daily vitamins requirements. The demand dynamic of juicers market has been largely shaped by such health trends. Key product types are centrifugal juicers, triturating juicers, and masticating juicers.

The need for ensuring that daily juicing process is a hassle-free affair is a prominent factor shaping demand for constant product advancement in the juicer market. The dynamic gathered momentum from the constant drive for smart home appliances. In recent years, people in developing economies particularly residing in urban areas have been one of the key target populations for makers of smart juicers. There is a strong business proposition for incorporating juicers with advanced electronics and user-friendly interfaces. Machines that make minimal noise, and those that can offer the juicing capabilities for thick and hard vegetables and fruits gathered steam among consumers in juicer market.

Manufacturers also lean on reducing the maintenance requirement for juicers. Features that prolong the life of juicers is a compelling proposition for buyers, a prospect which manufacturers increasingly capitalize on. Prominently, features that make juicers safer to operate such as built-in circuit breakers and safety locks are gaining popularity among buyers. Growing popularity of centrifugal juicers capable of offering high-rotation per minute for juicing hard fruits and vegetables is boosting overall demand in juicer market.

Global Juicer Market: Notable Developments

Several manufacturers in the juicer market focus on increasing the juicing capacity of the machine and consequently impart designs that attract the aesthetics of prospective consumers. They are focusing on consumers who want kitchen home appliances not only good in functionality but also in aesthetics. A few players consider offering extended warranty. Also, numerous international manufacturers are trying to adopt optimal pricing for new offerings. They focus on increasing affordability for buyers, which helps them offer stiff competition to new entrants notably small-scale manufacturers with regional presence. Furthermore, some leading players also mull strategic alliances and mergers to consolidate their positions in the global juicer market.

Some of the promising players in the global juicer market are Sharp Corporation, Groupe SEB, Panasonic Corp., Newell Brands Inc., and Kuvings.

Global Juicer Market: Regional Assessment

Europe has been one of the prominent regional markets for juicers for past several years. Widespread demand for fruits and vegetable juices among people in European countries to meet their nutritional requirements is one catalyst that increased sales in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as a highly potential region in the juicer market. The growth is fueled by the growing health-conscious population who consider juicing as an equally healthy alternative to consuming whole fruits and vegetables. Also, continuous advancements in juicing technology have been attracting consumers who seek smart kitchen appliances. The presence of several small players, and numerous new entrants in recent years have made the regional market increasingly lucrative.

