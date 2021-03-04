Kitchen Appliances Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The Kitchen Appliances market size was valued at $237.3 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $377.70 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Demand for technology driven appliances has increased in the past few years, owing to adoption of smart kitchen appliances. Consumers are opting for kitchen appliances with latest and advanced features so that these appliances help them with cooking in an effective way. In addition, appliances with advanced technology complements the rise in living standards of consumers, thus offering a sophisticated appearance to their kitchen environment. Taking in consideration customers’ perception over upgraded kitchen appliances, some of the key manufacturers are strategizing on product innovation. For instance, in January 2019, Whirlpool Corporation announced the launch of Smart Countertop oven under the brand name of WLabs. Hence, key technological advancement help drive the demand for kitchen appliance products.

Apart from key technological advancement initiated by key kitchen appliance manufacturers in its product offerings, convenience in using the product, is another important factor that targets customer look out for when it comes to buying kitchen appliances. The pervasiveness of using everyday products no matter it is food product or consumer goods product which features convenience of usage and triggers demand among the customers. Similar kind of customer perception has been enduring in kitchen appliance sector as well, and manufacturers have been taking necessary steps that cater to customers’ requirement. For instance, Instant Brands have come up with a portable pressure cooker under the brand name of Instant Pot. With the help of this pressure cooker, customers can cook food whenever and wherever they wish to. Hence, products that feature convenience help drive the growth of the kitchen appliances market in terms of value sales.

Smart kitchen appliances are installed with sensors, which can be monitored from distant locations over wireless network. These appliances are also equipped with internet facilities so that these appliances can be operated from remote location as well. Adoption of smart kitchen appliances is more in developed countries, such as Europe and America. However, increase in disposable income paired with rise in living standard of people in the Asia-Pacific region, further supplement the demand for smart kitchen appliances in the coming years. Dacor’s Discovery Dual-Fuel Range IQ 48″ enables the users to manage the appliance through a text during food preparation.

Key companies profiled in this report includes Electrolux, Whirlpool, Samsung, Philips, Morphy Richard, Dacor, General Electric (GE), Life is Good (LG), Haier, Panasonic, and others.

By Product Type

– Refrigerator

– Cooking Appliances

– Dishwasher

– Others

By User Application

– Commercial

– Household

By Fuel Type

– Electric

– Cooking gas

– Others

By Product Structure

– Built-in

– Free Stand

By Distribution Channel

– Offline

– Online

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa