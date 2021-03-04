Lactose Free Butter Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Lactase is atype enzyme produced generally in the body to breakdown lactose present in dairy or other similar products. The inability to digest lactose, from milk or dairy products is called lactoseintolerance. This intolerance results in gas, bloating, and abdominal pain. Some types of food intolerances, including lactose intolerance aretreatable. Lactose-free milk is an easy alternative that could help eliminate many of these unpleasant symptoms. Lactose-free milk containsthe same taste, texture, and nutrient profile as that of regular milk. Conveniently, it can be used in the same way. Lactose free butter is a product of lactose free milk.

Like normal milk, lactose-free dairy alternativesarea great source of protein and are able to provide all essential nutrients present in regular dairy products, like calcium and vitamins, to those that are not able to digest lactose. Lactose-free milk is produced by adding lactase to regular milk. In recent years, the quality and product variety in lactose-free dairy has increased significantly, giving consumers more alternatives for lactose free products.

The rise inincidences of lactose intolerance has led to rise in demand for lactose free butterby consumers. In majority of developed as well as developing countries, increased per capita spending on dairy products is expected to drive revenue growth forlactose freeproducts. This growing demand for lactose free milk and butter offers significant growth opportunities for dairy product manufacturers during the forecast time period. This boost the consumption and sales of lactose free butter across various regional markets.

Rise in organic food and beverages consumption also drives the lactose free butter market.Mature markets for lactose free dairy products and a well aware consumer base is anticipated to boost the growth of new offerings of lactose free dairy products. Prevalence of lactose intolerance in millennial population is driving themtoward lactose free solutions in the butter segment. The popular trend of healthy living has increased awareness among consumers about considering ingredients used in food products.Income level and age group play major roles in determining the purchase of lactose free butter. Millennialsare clearly driving this shift; however,rise in number of baby boomers also boost the market growth.

Consumer preference toward natural and organic food is on a constant rise, owing to increase in health consciousness among them. Further, surge in disposable income; improvement in living standard; rise in health expenditure; and large-scale promotion of organic foods, owing to their benefits such as them being chemical free and naturalsupplement growth of lactose free dairyproducts. Further, there is an increase in demand for nutritional and quality food due to rise in urbanizationand increase in working population. Consumers are demanding addition of natural ingredients in dairy products. Therefore, such factors boost the lactose free butter market.

The food industry has also started responding to the increase in demand by consumers forlactose free butter. For instance,Green Valley Creamery, aleader in organic, lactose-free dairy products launched certified organic lactose-free butterin the U.S. market.In addition, a US-based company, Country Crock launched a new dairy-free plant butter, offering an alternative to its original buttery spread.

The lactosefree butter market is segmented intoapplication, distribution channel, and region. Depending on application, it is categorized into household and commercial.On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into supermarkets& hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail stores, and others. On regional basis,it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key companies profiled in the report include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cargill Inc., Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, ChrHasen A/S, Dupont, Kellogg Company, and General Mills, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Application

o Household

o Commercial

– By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets&Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Online retail stores

o Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– France

– Netherlands

– Germany

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– United Arab Emirates

– Rest of LAMEA