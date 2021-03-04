Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL): Overview, Epidemiology, Treatment Market, Emerging Drugs and Key players

Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma
DelveInsight’s ‘Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PTCL, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the PTCL market trends in the United States,EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The PTCL market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM PTCL market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current PTCL treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
What is Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma ?
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) is a diverse group of aggressive lymphomas that develop from mature T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells.
How has Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma impacted people’s lives?
- PTCL accounts for 10–15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas worldwide
- The total incident population of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in 7MM was 16,298 in 2017
- The incident population of PTCL in the United States was 6,110; whereas in Germany, it was 1,183 and in the UK, the number was 1,100 in 2017
- PTCL accounts for 7–15% of NHLs in the United States and EU-5 countries
- PTCL accounts for around 20–25% of NHLs in Japan
- EU5 countries occupied around 28.48% of the patient pool amongst 7MM in 2017
How will Disease transform PTCL Market?
The current standard of care for initial PTCL market treatment is multi-agent chemotherapy. The treatment has not significantly changed in decades and is too often unsuccessful in leading the long-term remissions, underscoring the need for new treatments. The progress will be made incrementally in the different subtypes.
With the new insights into the understanding of the PTCL, future endeavours for PTCL treatment should focus on developing trials specific for different subtypes, and exploring novel combination therapies in the front-line setting.
Apart from these approved and off-label therapies, various emerging therapies are being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of PTCL and its subtypes.
Which biotechnical companies are developing Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma drugs?
There a slew of biotechnological companies that are developing PTCL emerging therapies, which include Azacitidine (Celgene Corporation), Denileukin diftitox (Eisai), HBI-8000 (HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles), COPIKTRA (Verastem), Tislelizumab (BeiGene), Keytruda (Merck), STI-3031/IMC-001 (Sorrento Therapeutics), SP-02 (Solasia Pharma), Tipifarnib (Kura Oncology), ALRN-6924 (Aileron Therapeutics), Ruxolitinib (Incyte), and Romidepsin + Azacitidine and many others.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL)
3. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance
3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in 2017
3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in 2030
4. Disease Background and Overview: Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL)
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Classification of PTCL
4.2.1. WHO Classification System
4.3. Subtypes of PTCL
4.3.1. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified (PTCL-NOS)
4.3.2. Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL)
4.3.3. Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL)
4.4. Signs and Symptoms
4.5. Cause of PTCL
4.6. Pathophysiology
4.7. Other conditions that can mimic PTCL
4.8. Staging
4.9. Diagnosis
4.9.1. Blood tests
4.9.2. Diagnostic Scans
5. Case Reports
5.1. A case of peripheral T-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified in an HCV and HTLV-II-positive patient, diagnosed by abdominal fluid cytology
5.2. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS) presenting as an endobronchial lesion
5.3. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma with eosinophilia presenting as monoarthritis
6. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. KOL Views
6.3. Epidemiology Methodology
6.4. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the 7MM
7. United States Epidemiology
7.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.2. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United States
7.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United States
7.4. Subtype-specific Incident cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United States
8. EU5 Epidemiology
8.1. Assumptions and Rationale
8.2. Germany Epidemiology
8.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Germany
8.2.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Germany
8.2.3. Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Germany
8.3. France Epidemiology
8.3.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in France
8.3.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in France
8.3.3. Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in France
8.4. Italy Epidemiology
8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Italy
8.4.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Italy
8.4.3. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Italy
8.5. Spain Epidemiology
8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Spain
8.5.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Spain
8.5.3. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Spain
8.6. United Kingdom Epidemiology
8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the UK
8.6.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the UK
8.6.3. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the UK
9. Japan Epidemiology
9.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.2. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan
9.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan
9.4. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan
10. Treatment
10.1. Treatment Goals
10.1.1. Treatment for Newly Diagnosed Patients
10.1.2. Treatment for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory PTCL
10.2. Treatment Options
10.2.1. Chemotherapy
10.2.2. Radiotherapy
10.2.3. Steroids
10.2.4. Bone marrow transplantation or Stem cell transplantation
10.2.5. Medications
10.2.6. Therapeutic Approaches
10.3. Prospective Treatments
10.3.1. PI3 kinase pathway
10.3.2. Epigenetic therapies
10.3.3. Antibody-based therapies
10.3.4. Immune checkpoint inhibitors
10.4. Personalized Treatment and Biomarkers
10.5. Conclusion
10.6. Treatment Guidelines
10.6.1. United States
10.6.2. Europe
11. Unmet needs
12. Marketed Drugs
12.1. Beleodaq (Belinostat): Onxeo S.A.
12.1.1. Drug Description
12.1.2. Mechanism of Action
12.1.3. Other development Activities
12.1.4. Clinical Trial Information
12.1.5. Advantages & Disadvantages
12.1.6. Safety and Efficacy of Beleodaq
12.1.7. Product Profile
12.2. Istodax (Romidepsin): Celgene Corporation
12.2.1. Drug Description
12.2.2. Mechanism of Action
12.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.4. Clinical Trial Information
12.2.5. Advantages and Disadvantages
12.2.6. Safety and Efficacy of Istodax
12.2.7. Product Profile
12.3. Folotyn (Pralatrexate): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
12.3.1. Drug Description
12.3.2. Mechanism of Action
12.3.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.3.4. Clinical Trial Information
12.3.5. Advantages & Disadvantages
12.3.6. Safety and Efficacy of Folotyn
12.3.7. Product Profile
12.4. Poteligeo (Mogamulizumab): Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd.
12.4.1. Drug Description
12.4.2. Mechanism of Action
12.4.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.4.4. Clinical Trial Information
12.4.5. Advantages & Disadvantages
12.4.6. Safety and Efficacy of Poteligeo
12.4.7. Product Profile
12.5. Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin): Seattle Genetics
12.5.1. Drug Description
12.5.2. Mechanism of Action
12.5.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.5.4. Clinical Trial Information
12.5.5. Advantages & Disadvantages
12.5.6. Safety and Efficacy of Adcetris
12.5.7. Product Profile
12.6. Mundesine (Forodesine Hydrochloride): Mundipharma K. K.
12.6.1. Drug Description
12.6.2. Mechanism of Action
12.6.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.6.4. Clinical Trial Information
12.6.5. Safety and Efficacy
12.6.6. Product Profile
12.7. Rituxan (MabThera): Genentech
12.7.1. Drug Description
12.7.2. Mechanism of Action
12.7.3. Clinical Trial Information
12.7.4. Advantages and Disadvantages
12.7.5. Safety and Efficacy of Rituxan
12.7.6. Product Profile
12.8. Arranon (nelarabine): GlaxoSmithKline
12.8.1. Product Description
12.8.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.8.3. Safety and Efficacy
12.8.4. Product Profile
13. Emerging Drugs
13.1. Key Cross Competition
13.2. Denileukin diftitox: Eisai
13.2.1. Product Description
13.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.2.3. Clinical Development
13.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.2.5. Product Profile
13.3. SP-02 (Darinaparsin, ZIO-101): Solasia Pharma
13.3.1. Product Description
13.3.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.3.3. Clinical Development
13.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.3.5. Product Profile
13.4. Fenretinide (4-HPR): CerRx
13.4.1. Product Description
13.4.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.4.3. Clinical Development
13.4.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.4.5. Product Profile
13.5. Tipifarnib: Kura Oncology
13.5.1. Product Description
13.5.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.5.3. Clinical Development
13.5.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.5.5. Product Profile
13.6. HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Inc.
13.6.1. Product Description
13.6.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.6.3. Clinical Development
13.6.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.6.5. Product Profile
13.7. COPIKTRA (Duvelisib): Verastem
13.7.1. Product Description
13.7.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.7.3. Clinical Development
13.7.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.7.5. Product Profile
13.8. Genolimzumab (GB226): Genor Biopharma
13.8.1. Product Description
13.8.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.8.3. Clinical Development
13.8.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.8.5. Product Profile
13.9. Azacitidine (CC-486): Celgene Corporation
13.9.1. Product Description
13.9.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.9.3. Clinical Development
13.9.4. Product Profile
13.10. Tislelizumab: BeiGene
13.10.1. Product Description
13.10.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.10.3. Clinical Development
13.10.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.10.5. Product Profile
13.11. Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma
13.11.1. Product Description
13.11.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.11.3. Clinical Development
13.11.4. Product Profile
13.12. AFM13: Affimed GmbH
13.12.1. Product Description
13.12.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.12.3. Clinical Development
13.12.4. Product Profile
13.13. Opdivo (nivolumab) + Cabiralizumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb
13.13.1. Product Description
13.13.2. Other Developmental Activity
13.13.3. Clinical Development
13.13.4. Product Profile
13.14. Bavencio (avelumab): Pfizer
13.14.1. Product Description
13.14.2. Clinical Development
13.14.3. Product Profile
13.15. Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
13.15.1. Product Description
13.15.2. Clinical Development
13.15.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.15.4. Product Profile
13.16. STI-3031/IMC-001: Sorrento Therapeutics
13.16.1. Product Description
13.16.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.16.3. Clinical Development
13.16.4. Product Profile
13.17. ALRN 6924: Aileron Therapeutics
13.17.1. Product Description
13.17.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.17.3. Clinical Development
13.17.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.17.5. Product Profile
13.18. Masitinib: AB Science
13.18.1. Product Description
13.18.2. Clinical Development
13.18.3. Product Profile
13.19. Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis
13.19.1. Product Description
13.19.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.19.3. Clinical Development
13.19.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.19.5. Product Profile
13.20. Aplidin (plitidepsin): PharmaMar
13.20.1. Product Description
13.20.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.20.3. Clinical Development
13.20.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.20.5. Product Profile
13.21. ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals
13.21.1. Product Description
13.21.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.21.3. Clinical Development
13.21.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.21.5. Product Profile
14. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL): Seven Major Market Analysis
14.1. Key Findings
14.2. Market Methodology
14.3. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the 7MM
14.4. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies in the 7MM
14.4.1. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by First-line Therapies in the 7MM
14.4.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by Second-line Therapies in the 7MM
15. CD30 expression in peripheral T-cell lymphomas
16. Expected Launch Year of Emerging Therapies
17. Attribute Analysis Phase III
18. Attribute Analysis Phase II
19. United States Market Outlook
19.1. United States Market Size
19.1.1. Total market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United States
19.1.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies in the United States
20. EU-5 Market Outlook
20.1. Germany Market Size
20.1.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Germany
20.1.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in Germany
20.2. France Market Size
20.2.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in France
20.2.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in France
20.3. Italy Market Size
20.3.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Italy
20.3.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in Italy
20.4. Spain Market Size
20.4.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Spain
20.4.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in Spain
20.5. United Kingdom Market Size
20.5.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United Kingdom
20.5.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in the UK
21. Japan Market Outlook
21.1. Japan Market Size
21.1.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan
21.1.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in Japan
22. Market Drivers
23. Market Barriers
24. SWOT Analysis
25. Reimbursement and Market Access
26. Recognized Establishments
27. Appendix
27.1. Bibliography
27.2. Report Methodology
28. DelveInsight Capabilities
29. Disclaimer
30. About DelveInsight
