Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL): Overview, Epidemiology, Treatment Market, Emerging Drugs and Key players

Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma

DelveInsight’s ‘Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PTCL, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the PTCL market trends in the United States,EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The PTCL market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM PTCL market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current PTCL treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

What is Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma ?

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) is a diverse group of aggressive lymphomas that develop from mature T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells.

How has Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma impacted people’s lives?

PTCL accounts for 10–15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas worldwide

The total incident population of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in 7MM was 16,298 in 2017

The incident population of PTCL in the United States was 6,110; whereas in Germany, it was 1,183 and in the UK, the number was 1,100 in 2017

in the United States was 6,110; whereas in Germany, it was 1,183 and in the UK, the number was 1,100 in 2017 PTCL accounts for 7–15% of NHLs in the United States and EU-5 countries

PTCL accounts for around 20–25% of NHLs in Japan

EU5 countries occupied around 28.48% of the patient pool amongst 7MM in 2017

How will Disease transform PTCL Market?

The current standard of care for initial PTCL market treatment is multi-agent chemotherapy. The treatment has not significantly changed in decades and is too often unsuccessful in leading the long-term remissions, underscoring the need for new treatments. The progress will be made incrementally in the different subtypes.

With the new insights into the understanding of the PTCL, future endeavours for PTCL treatment should focus on developing trials specific for different subtypes, and exploring novel combination therapies in the front-line setting.

Apart from these approved and off-label therapies, various emerging therapies are being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of PTCL and its subtypes.

Which biotechnical companies are developing Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma drugs?

There a slew of biotechnological companies that are developing PTCL emerging therapies, which include Azacitidine (Celgene Corporation), Denileukin diftitox (Eisai), HBI-8000 (HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles), COPIKTRA (Verastem), Tislelizumab (BeiGene), Keytruda (Merck), STI-3031/IMC-001 (Sorrento Therapeutics), SP-02 (Solasia Pharma), Tipifarnib (Kura Oncology), ALRN-6924 (Aileron Therapeutics), Ruxolitinib (Incyte), and Romidepsin + Azacitidine and many others.

Request sample pages @ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Size

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL)

3. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in 2017

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in 2030

4. Disease Background and Overview: Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL)

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Classification of PTCL

4.2.1. WHO Classification System

4.3. Subtypes of PTCL

4.3.1. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified (PTCL-NOS)

4.3.2. Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL)

4.3.3. Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL)

4.4. Signs and Symptoms

4.5. Cause of PTCL

4.6. Pathophysiology

4.7. Other conditions that can mimic PTCL

4.8. Staging

4.9. Diagnosis

4.9.1. Blood tests

4.9.2. Diagnostic Scans

5. Case Reports

5.1. A case of peripheral T-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified in an HCV and HTLV-II-positive patient, diagnosed by abdominal fluid cytology

5.2. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS) presenting as an endobronchial lesion

5.3. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma with eosinophilia presenting as monoarthritis

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. KOL Views

6.3. Epidemiology Methodology

6.4. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the 7MM

7. United States Epidemiology

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United States

7.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United States

7.4. Subtype-specific Incident cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United States

8. EU5 Epidemiology

8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2. Germany Epidemiology

8.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Germany

8.2.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Germany

8.2.3. Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Germany

8.3. France Epidemiology

8.3.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in France

8.3.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in France

8.3.3. Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in France

8.4. Italy Epidemiology

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Italy

8.4.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Italy

8.4.3. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Italy

8.5. Spain Epidemiology

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Spain

8.5.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Spain

8.5.3. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Spain

8.6. United Kingdom Epidemiology

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the UK

8.6.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the UK

8.6.3. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the UK

9. Japan Epidemiology

9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.2. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

9.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

9.4. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

10. Treatment

10.1. Treatment Goals

10.1.1. Treatment for Newly Diagnosed Patients

10.1.2. Treatment for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory PTCL

10.2. Treatment Options

10.2.1. Chemotherapy

10.2.2. Radiotherapy

10.2.3. Steroids

10.2.4. Bone marrow transplantation or Stem cell transplantation

10.2.5. Medications

10.2.6. Therapeutic Approaches

10.3. Prospective Treatments

10.3.1. PI3 kinase pathway

10.3.2. Epigenetic therapies

10.3.3. Antibody-based therapies

10.3.4. Immune checkpoint inhibitors

10.4. Personalized Treatment and Biomarkers

10.5. Conclusion

10.6. Treatment Guidelines

10.6.1. United States

10.6.2. Europe

11. Unmet needs

12. Marketed Drugs

12.1. Beleodaq (Belinostat): Onxeo S.A.

12.1.1. Drug Description

12.1.2. Mechanism of Action

12.1.3. Other development Activities

12.1.4. Clinical Trial Information

12.1.5. Advantages & Disadvantages

12.1.6. Safety and Efficacy of Beleodaq

12.1.7. Product Profile

12.2. Istodax (Romidepsin): Celgene Corporation

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Mechanism of Action

12.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.4. Clinical Trial Information

12.2.5. Advantages and Disadvantages

12.2.6. Safety and Efficacy of Istodax

12.2.7. Product Profile

12.3. Folotyn (Pralatrexate): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Mechanism of Action

12.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.3.4. Clinical Trial Information

12.3.5. Advantages & Disadvantages

12.3.6. Safety and Efficacy of Folotyn

12.3.7. Product Profile

12.4. Poteligeo (Mogamulizumab): Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd.

12.4.1. Drug Description

12.4.2. Mechanism of Action

12.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.4.4. Clinical Trial Information

12.4.5. Advantages & Disadvantages

12.4.6. Safety and Efficacy of Poteligeo

12.4.7. Product Profile

12.5. Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin): Seattle Genetics

12.5.1. Drug Description

12.5.2. Mechanism of Action

12.5.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.5.4. Clinical Trial Information

12.5.5. Advantages & Disadvantages

12.5.6. Safety and Efficacy of Adcetris

12.5.7. Product Profile

12.6. Mundesine (Forodesine Hydrochloride): Mundipharma K. K.

12.6.1. Drug Description

12.6.2. Mechanism of Action

12.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.6.4. Clinical Trial Information

12.6.5. Safety and Efficacy

12.6.6. Product Profile

12.7. Rituxan (MabThera): Genentech

12.7.1. Drug Description

12.7.2. Mechanism of Action

12.7.3. Clinical Trial Information

12.7.4. Advantages and Disadvantages

12.7.5. Safety and Efficacy of Rituxan

12.7.6. Product Profile

12.8. Arranon (nelarabine): GlaxoSmithKline

12.8.1. Product Description

12.8.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.8.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.8.4. Product Profile

13. Emerging Drugs

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Denileukin diftitox: Eisai

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.2.3. Clinical Development

13.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.2.5. Product Profile

13.3. SP-02 (Darinaparsin, ZIO-101): Solasia Pharma

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.3.3. Clinical Development

13.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.3.5. Product Profile

13.4. Fenretinide (4-HPR): CerRx

13.4.1. Product Description

13.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.4.3. Clinical Development

13.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.4.5. Product Profile

13.5. Tipifarnib: Kura Oncology

13.5.1. Product Description

13.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.5.3. Clinical Development

13.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.5.5. Product Profile

13.6. HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Inc.

13.6.1. Product Description

13.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.6.3. Clinical Development

13.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.6.5. Product Profile

13.7. COPIKTRA (Duvelisib): Verastem

13.7.1. Product Description

13.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.7.3. Clinical Development

13.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.7.5. Product Profile

13.8. Genolimzumab (GB226): Genor Biopharma

13.8.1. Product Description

13.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.8.3. Clinical Development

13.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.8.5. Product Profile

13.9. Azacitidine (CC-486): Celgene Corporation

13.9.1. Product Description

13.9.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.9.3. Clinical Development

13.9.4. Product Profile

13.10. Tislelizumab: BeiGene

13.10.1. Product Description

13.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.10.3. Clinical Development

13.10.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.10.5. Product Profile

13.11. Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma

13.11.1. Product Description

13.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.11.3. Clinical Development

13.11.4. Product Profile

13.12. AFM13: Affimed GmbH

13.12.1. Product Description

13.12.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.12.3. Clinical Development

13.12.4. Product Profile

13.13. Opdivo (nivolumab) + Cabiralizumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.13.1. Product Description

13.13.2. Other Developmental Activity

13.13.3. Clinical Development

13.13.4. Product Profile

13.14. Bavencio (avelumab): Pfizer

13.14.1. Product Description

13.14.2. Clinical Development

13.14.3. Product Profile

13.15. Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

13.15.1. Product Description

13.15.2. Clinical Development

13.15.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.15.4. Product Profile

13.16. STI-3031/IMC-001: Sorrento Therapeutics

13.16.1. Product Description

13.16.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.16.3. Clinical Development

13.16.4. Product Profile

13.17. ALRN 6924: Aileron Therapeutics

13.17.1. Product Description

13.17.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.17.3. Clinical Development

13.17.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.17.5. Product Profile

13.18. Masitinib: AB Science

13.18.1. Product Description

13.18.2. Clinical Development

13.18.3. Product Profile

13.19. Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis

13.19.1. Product Description

13.19.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.19.3. Clinical Development

13.19.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.19.5. Product Profile

13.20. Aplidin (plitidepsin): PharmaMar

13.20.1. Product Description

13.20.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.20.3. Clinical Development

13.20.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.20.5. Product Profile

13.21. ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals

13.21.1. Product Description

13.21.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.21.3. Clinical Development

13.21.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.21.5. Product Profile

14. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL): Seven Major Market Analysis

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Methodology

14.3. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the 7MM

14.4. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies in the 7MM

14.4.1. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by First-line Therapies in the 7MM

14.4.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by Second-line Therapies in the 7MM

15. CD30 expression in peripheral T-cell lymphomas

16. Expected Launch Year of Emerging Therapies

17. Attribute Analysis Phase III

18. Attribute Analysis Phase II

19. United States Market Outlook

19.1. United States Market Size

19.1.1. Total market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United States

19.1.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies in the United States

20. EU-5 Market Outlook

20.1. Germany Market Size

20.1.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Germany

20.1.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in Germany

20.2. France Market Size

20.2.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in France

20.2.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in France

20.3. Italy Market Size

20.3.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Italy

20.3.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in Italy

20.4. Spain Market Size

20.4.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Spain

20.4.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in Spain

20.5. United Kingdom Market Size

20.5.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in the United Kingdom

20.5.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in the UK

21. Japan Market Outlook

21.1. Japan Market Size

21.1.1. Total Market size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

21.1.2. Market Size of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) by therapies in Japan

22. Market Drivers

23. Market Barriers

24. SWOT Analysis

25. Reimbursement and Market Access

26. Recognized Establishments

27. Appendix

27.1. Bibliography

27.2. Report Methodology

28. DelveInsight Capabilities

29. Disclaimer

30. About DelveInsight

Request sample pages @ PTCL Market Size