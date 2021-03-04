All news Energy News Space

Mergers and Acquisition in Financial Services Sector Market Report- OakNorth, Tide, Molo Finance, Aspiration, Starling Bank

ReportsnReports added Mergers and Acquisition in Financial Services Sector Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Mergers and Acquisition in Financial Services Sector Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Mergers and Acquisition in Financial Services Sector Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

OakNorth, Tide, Molo Finance, Aspiration, Starling Bank, Credit Kudos, Tink, 10x Banking, Mambu, Thought Machine, N26, TrueLayer, Tink, Token, Citibank, BBVA, NatWest, Santander, BNP Paribas, ABN AMRO

The main themes that drove M&A activity over this period across the banking, payments, and wealth management sectors were fintech, digital banking, digital payments, emerging economies, e-commerce, data analytics, and robo-advice. We expect these themes to continue to drive M&A in this industry as firms are forced to rapidly adapt their business models and user experiences to avoid being knocked out of the market by new digital competition. This drive to guard against disruptive technologies was never more evident than in 2019, when M&A deal values and volumes peaked. The pandemic has fundamentally shifted the way in which consumers purchase and access goods, giving more weight to contactless payments, online payments, and e-commerce. Banks will look to ensure that they get in on this market shift before it is dominated by disruptive players, and those that are cash-rich will look to acquire these disruptive firms.
