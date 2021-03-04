Mosquito Repellent Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global mosquito repellents size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Mosquito repellent is a chemical substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces, which stops mosquitos from landing or climbing on that surface. Mosquito repellents are divided into two chemical classes, namely, synthetic chemicals, such as DEET (N, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide), picaridin and plant-derived oils, such as oil of lemon eucalyptus and oil of citronella. Mostly, natural substances are used in herbal mosquito repellents. According to a study conducted by the U.S. national library of medicine, people reported different health problems such a breathing problem, itching in eyes, and headache after using mosquito repellents. Manufacturers are coming up with various products that have less harmful effect on humans. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the mosquito repellent market growth significantly during the forecast period.

Availability of both body worn and non-body worn sprays have gained popularity in the world mosquito repellent market. Currently, the market is trending with sprays based upon herbal ingredients, which is skin friendly and lasts longer than chemical based sprays. Sprays are highly adopted in North America and Europe, owing to their high-performance efficiency. In LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, growing health consciousness would boost the demand for mosquito repellent sprays. Moreover, manufacturers nowadays are focused on high-quality packaging and attractive marketing & promotional strategies, which drive the growth of the mosquito repellent market. However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on health, which are likely to restrain the growth of this market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR803

Increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts, attracts the consumer to purchase mosquito repellent through online channel. Moreover, online sales channel has increased the consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Moreover, increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boost the growth of the mosquito repellent market.

The global mosquito repellent market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into coil, spray, cream & oil, vaporizer, mat, and other products. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, independent stores, online, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the mosquito repellent industry include S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Sawyer Products, Inc., Coghlan’s Ltd., Dabur International Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Himalaya Herbals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mosquito repellent market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of market share.

– The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the mosquito repellent market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR803

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

o Coil

o Spray

o Cream & Oil

o Vaporizer

o Mat

o Others

– By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Independent Stores

o Online

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa