Needles Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

The increased demand for Needles from various end-use industries is expected to open up promising sales opportunities in the Needles market throughout the 2021-2027 assessment period, according to a new research report from the Reports document repository World. The latest study titled “Needles Market” offers a 360-degree analysis of the Needles market for the period 2021-2027.

Global Needles Market is valued approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Needles Market study provides an in-depth understanding of the industry by segmenting the market on the basis of various key factors such as type of products, their applications, and scope. Further, it offers an easy-to-understand Needles market summary and gives insight into future market scenarios.

The key insights of the report:

• The report provides important statistics on the market status of the Needles manufacturers and is a valuable guidance and guidance tool for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

• The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

• The report includes the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market share for major vendors for 2021-2027.

• The overall market is then further subdivided by company, country, and application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

• The report estimates Needles industry market development trends for 2021-2027.

• An analysis of the upstream raw materials, the downstream demand and the current market dynamics is also carried out

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Needles Market Research Report:

Hamilton Company

Medtronic PLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Ethicon, Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Unimed SA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Terumo Corporation Needles Market Segmentation: By Type: Conventional Needles

Safety Needles By Product: Suture Needles

Blood Collection Needles

Ophthalmic Needles

Dental Needles

Insufflation Needles

Pen Needles

Other Needles By Delivery Mode: Hypodermic Needles

Intravenous Needles

Intramuscular Needles

Intraperitoneal Needles By Material: Glass Needles

Plastic Needles

Stainless Steel/Metallic Needles

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Needles By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Home Healthcare