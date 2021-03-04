Non Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market -Market Data, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share 2016 – 2026

Analysis Report on Non Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market

Some key points of Non Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Non Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Manufacturers

The global Non Alcoholic Malt Beverages market segment by manufacturers include

overview of the non-alcoholic malt beverages market. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of non-alcoholic malt beverage manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses non-alcoholic malt beverages market attractiveness analysis by product type, flavor type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

The report includes company profiles of the non-alcoholic malt beverages market, and the total revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. By product type, the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market is segmented into dairy-based and carbonated and soda drinks. By flavor type, the non-alcoholic malt beverages market is segmented into natural/ classic, apple, peach, berry, citrus, pomegranate, mixed fruit, coffee/ cocoa, and others (vanilla, tea, etc.). Furthermore, by packaging type, the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market is segmented as bottles, cans, and liquid cartons. Also, on the basis of distribution channel, the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market is segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, specialty stores, and online retail. For the calculation of market size, the per capita consumption of non-alcoholic beverages was calculated region-wise, and side-by-side, the portfolio and revenues of companies were tracked. This was followed by evaluating the market share for the companies in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market in terms of both, value and volume. The prices of non-alcoholic malt beverages were tracked at the manufacturer level, and the volume was evaluated.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

This report covers market dynamics related to non-alcoholic malt beverages that include the drivers and trends driving each segment, and opportunities in the non-alcoholic malt beverages market. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the non-alcoholic malt beverages market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of non-alcoholic malt beverage manufacturers, and recent developments in the non-alcoholic malt beverages space.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market. Some of the major companies operating in the global non-alcoholic malt beverages market are Van Pur S.A., Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., CHI Ltd., Royal Unibrew A/S, United Dutch Breweries B.V., United Dutch Breweries B.V., and Harboes Bryggeri A/S.

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Product Type

Dairy-based

Carbonated & Soda Drinks

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Flavor Type

Classic/ Natural

Apple

Peach

Citrus

Berry

Pomegranate

Mixed Fruit

Coffee/ Cocoa

Others (vanilla, tea, etc.)

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Liquid Cartons

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

