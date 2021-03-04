North America Slide Rails Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The North America slide rails market size for home appliances, size is expected to reach $17,173.0 million in 2027, from $12,500.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Slide rails, also known as linear guides or roller slides, are majorly provided for linear motion of drawers in furniture, appliances, and other applications. Considering home appliance products, slide rails are used in refrigerators, cooking & ovens, dishwashers, and washers & dryers. Slide rail products are constructed using stainless steel or aluminum with coating of zinc, electrocoating, or electroplating, as per the requirement of the appliance. For instance, slide rails utilized for refrigerators and ovens feature food grade lubricants and components, which can endure temperature variations.

Considering the North American market, the mature and homogenous appliances consumption is a major driver for the North America slide rails market industry. The penetration of refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers is considerably high as compared to other household appliances products. Thus, surge in demand for these appliances boosts the utilization of slide rails, which drives the growth of the slide rails market. Moreover, increase in home improvement and renovation activities in the U.S. propels the demand for advanced home appliances, which, in turn, fuels the growth of the market. Private homeowners majorly opt for remodeling of their residences in every 5 to 10 years to keep up with the latest market trends, owing to soaring property prices. This creates a demand for the new home appliances, which drives the demand for home appliances and thereby, boosts the market growth of slide rails utilized in these appliances, including, refrigerators, ovens, and others. Furthermore, the surge in consumer expenditure on durable goods in Mexico, mainly due to the improved economic conditions of the population of country, propels the demand for home appliances in the country. This in turn, drives the demand for slide rails used in these appliances.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR797

However, the tariff hike imposed by the U.S. government on aluminum and steel imports negatively affects the manufacturing of home appliances which consist of aluminum and steel components. This thereby, restrains the market growth of slide rails used in home appliances. In addition, the rise in trade wars among countries such as the U.S. and China is affecting the appliance industry negatively. This also restrains the North America slide rails market growth of slide rails used in these appliances.

On the contrary, the technological advancements in home appliances such as artificial intelligence, digital touch technologies, and others promote the sale of these products. Such features encourage homeowners to upgrade their home appliances with latest technologies. This is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of slide rails market.

The North America side rail market for home appliances is divided on the basis of product type, end-user, and country. By product type, the market is segmented into light-, medium-, and heavy-duty slide rails. By end-user, the market is classified into refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and others. The others segment is further classified into cloth washers and laundry dryers.

The North America slide rails market analysis for home appliances is conducted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. held the largest North America slide rails market share during 2019, and Mexico is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Accuride International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc., LG Electronics (LG parts), THK Co., Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC. (Sears PartsDirect), Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux AB (Frigidaire), King Slide USA, Inc., and Repon International Corporation.

Many competitors in the North America slide rails market for home appliances adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio for the technological upgradations. For instance, in October 2018, the company Accuride launched Pyrolytic Telescopic Slide for self-cleaning ovens, which do not let out detectable emissions after early heating. Advantages of this innovation are maintenance-free oven cleaning and safer and easier oven use. Similarly, the players are also adopting business expansion strategy to increase their foothold in the North American region. For instance, in February 2020, the company GE Appliances, subsidiary of Haier, announced the expansion of top-freezer refrigeration production plant in Alabama. It invested $125 million, which boosted the production capacity by 25%. Increase in production of top-freezer refrigerators is expected to boost the need for slide rails.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging North America slide rails market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The North America slide rails market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report for home appliances.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

A comprehensive North America slide rails market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

NORTH AMERICA SLIDE RAILS MARKET FOR HOME APPLIANCES SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Light-duty slide rails

– Medium-duty slide rails

– Heavy-duty slide rails

BY END-USER

– Refrigerator

– Ovens

– Dishwashers

– Others

o Clothes Washer

o Clothes Dryers

BY COUNTRY

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR797

KEY PLAYERS

– Accuride International Inc.

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc.

– LG Electronics (LG parts)

– THK Co., Ltd.

– Transform SR Brands LLC. (Sears PartsDirect)

– Whirlpool Corporation

– Electrolux AB (Frigidaire)

– King Slide USA, Inc.

– Repon International Corporation