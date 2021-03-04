Opportunities in Americas Bakery and Cereals Sector Market Report- Size analysis – Americas compared to other regions

The global bakery and cereals sector was valued at US$598 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$669.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2024. The Americas was the largest market in the global bakery & cereals sector, accounting for a value share of 35.5% in 2019. In the Americas region, the US, Peru, Canada and Bolivia were identified as the high potential counties for bakery & cereals products, as stable economic and political conditions promise good growth opportunities for both innovative and premium bakery & cereals products. The top five companies in the Americas bakery & cereals sector market Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., The Kelloggs company, General Mills. Inc, Mondelez International. Inc , and PepsiCo accounted for a combined 24.8% value share in 2019. Private labels held 8.3% share of total value sales in the same year. In Americas, health & wellness (H&W)-attributed products contributed US$66,306.5 million to bakery & cereals market, and forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas bakery & cereals sector, with a value share of 49.5% in 2019. Flexible packaging was the most widely used pack material in the savory snacks sector, accounting for 80.3% share in 2019.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas Bakery & Cereals industry. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope of this Report-

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Americas bakery & cereals sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

– High-potential Countries Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various bakery & cereals by category across high-potential countries in Americas region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

– Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

– Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling bakery & cereals manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

– Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

– Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall bakery & cereals sector during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of bakery & cereals sector in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering bakery & cereals products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

– Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Americas bakery & cereals sector in 2019. It covers: Dollar Stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, drug stores & pharmacies, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, vending machines, and others

– Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of bakery & cereals .

– Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Americas bakery & cereals sector.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates