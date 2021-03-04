Opportunities in Americas Confectionery Sector Market Report- Size, Market Challenges and Key Players | Hershey, Mars Incorporated

Americas was the largest region with a value share of 31.1% in the global confectionery sector in 2019, and is forecast to record a CAGR of 1.6% over 2019-2024. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Canada, the US, Mexico, and Chile were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large confectionery sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels. The top five companies in the American confectionery sector accounting for a share of 54.1% in 2019, of which Hershey held a share of 15.5%, with presence in all sectors. It was followed by Mars, Incorporated (15.1%), Mondelez International, Inc. (11.9%), Nestle SA (5.9%), and Ferrero (5.8%). Private labels held a 2.2% value share of overall sales in 2019. In the Americas region, confectionery with health & wellness attributes accounted for 17.6% of the overall value sales in 2019, higher than the global share of 16.3% in the same year. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Americas confectionery sector, accounting for 37.9% of overall value sales in 2019. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the Americas confectionery sector with a 79.8% market share in 2019.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas confectionery sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope of this report-

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas confectionery sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Sector overview: provides an overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis across regions.

– High-potential countries: provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographics and governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

– Country analysis: provides deep-dive analysis of four high-potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

– Company analysis: provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, as well as analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

Reasons to Buy this report-

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates