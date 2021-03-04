All news Energy News Space

Opportunities in Americas Confectionery Sector Market Report- Size, Market Challenges and Key Players | Hershey, Mars Incorporated

ReportsnReports added Americas Confectionery Sector Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Americas Confectionery Sector Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Americas Confectionery Sector Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Hershey

Mars Incorporated

Mondelez International Inc

Nestle SA

Ferrero

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Ferrara Candy Company Inc.

Arcor

Perfetti Van Melle SpA

Yildiz Holding AS

Table of Contents
Executive summary
Part 1: Market Environment
Market size analysis – Americas compared to other regions
Value and volume growth analysis by region
Americas market growth analysis by country
Americas market growth analysis by category
Part 2: High-Potential Countries Analysis
Methodology- Identifying high potential countries
Top four high-potential countries in Americas
Overview of high-potential countries in Americas
Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)
Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)
Value share analysis of confectionery compared to other food sectors
Change in consumption levels by country and category
Per capita consumption analysis
Per capita expenditure analysis
Part 3: Country Deep Dive
Overview of Canadian confectionery sector
Demographic analysis – Canada
Market size analysis of top 10 cities
Market size analysis of top 10 cities by categories
Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth
Key trends in the Canadian confectionery sector
Overview of the US confectionery sector
Demographic analysis – The US
Market size analysis of top 8 cities
Market size analysis of top 8 cities by categories
Top 8 cities contribution to volume growth
Key trends in the US confectionery sector
Overview of Mexican confectionery sector
Demographic analysis – Mexico
Market size analysis of top 10 cities
Market size analysis of top 10 cities by categories
Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth
Key trends in the Mexican confectionery sector
Overview of Chilean confectionery sector
Demographic analysis – Chile
Market size analysis of top three cities
Market size analysis of top three cities by categories
Top three cities contribution to volume growth
Key trends in Chilean confectionery sector
Part 4: Success Stories
About case studies
Case study: Tic Tac Gum By Ferrero
Case study: Black Forest Gummy Bears by Ferrero
Case Study: 70% Papua New Guinea By Kasama Chocolate
Part 5: Competitive Environment
Leading companies share in the Americas confectionery sector
Brand share analysis of top 5 companies
Leading companies in the Americas confectionery sector
Leading brands in the Americas confectionery Sector
Private label penetration in the Americas confectionery sector
Part 6: Health & Wellness Analysis
Value share analysis of health & wellness market
Health & wellness market growth analysis by country
Key product attributes and consumer benefits
Leading health & wellness companies by category
Part 7: Distribution Analysis
Leading distribution channels by country
Leading distribution channels by category
Part 8: Packaging Analysis
Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type
Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type
Part 9: Challenges and Future Outlook
Key challenges in the Americas confectionery sector
Future outlook of the Americas confectionery sector
Appendix
Definitions

 

