Opportunities in Americas Haircare Sector Market Report- Growth Opportunities, Sales, Size, Revenue | Colgate-Palmolive Company

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

L`Oreal S.A.

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Coty Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Kao

Natura Cosmeticos S A

The global haircare sector was valued at US$81,156.9 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over 2019-2024. In 2019, the Americas haircare sector, second largest in the world was valued at US$27,727.5 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5%. In volume terms, the sector is expected to grow to 6,753.3 million units in 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.2%. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the significant size of haircare sector, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels. The top five companies in the Americas haircare sector market – L`Oreal S.A. Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Coty, Inc., Revlon, Inc., – accounted for a combined 62.5% value share in 2019. Private labels held 1.7% share of total value sales in the same year. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas haircare sector, with a total value share of 42.8% in 2019. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the Americas haircare sector with a 68.1% market share in 2019.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas haircare sector It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope of this Report-

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas haircare sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category

– High-Potential Countries Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various haircare categories across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

– Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries

– Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling haircare manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights

– Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing growth of private label in the region

– Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Americas haircare sector in 2019. It covers five distribution channels – hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, convenience stores, eRetailers, and others which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, direct sellers, department stores, chemists/pharmacies, Dollar Stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, vending machines, and other retailers

– Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of haircare

– Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Americas haircare sector

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Market size analysis – Americas compared to other regions

Value and volume growth analysis by region

Americas market growth analysis by country

Americas market growth analysis by sector

Part 2: High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology- Identifying high potential countries

Top four high-potential countries in Americas

Overview of high-potential countries in Americas

Growth contribution analysis by country

Value share analysis of different sectors in cosmetics & toiletries industry

Change in consumption levels by country and sector

Per capita consumption analysis

Per capita expenditure analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

Overview of Argentine haircare sector

Demographic analysis – Argentina

Market size analysis of top two cities

Market size analysis of top two cities by categories

Top two cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in the Argentine haircare sector

Overview of the Chilean haircare sector

Demographic analysis – Chile

Market size analysis of top 3 cities

Market size analysis of top 3 cities by sectors

Top 3 cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in Chilean haircare sector

Overview of Mexican haircare sector

Demographic analysis – Mexico

Market size analysis of top 10 cities

Market size analysis of top 10 cities by sectors

Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in the Mexican haircare sector

Overview of Canadian haircare sector

Demographic analysis – Canada

Market size analysis of top 10 cities

Market size analysis of top 10 cities by categories

Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends the Canadian haircare sector

Part 4: Success Stories

About case studies

Case study: Maui Mositure Curl Quench + Coconut Oil

Case study: L’Oréal Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Case Study: TRESemmé-Between Washes Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies share in the Americas haircare sector

Brand share analysis of top 5 companies

Leading companies in the Americas haircare sector

Leading brands in the Americas haircare sector

Private label penetration in the Americas haircare sector

Part 6: Distribution Analysis

Leading distribution channels by country

Leading distribution channels by industry (1/2)

Leading distribution channels by industry (2/2)

Part 7: Packaging Analysis

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook

Key challenges in the Americas haircare sector

Future outlook of the Americas haircare sector

Appendix

Definitions

About GlobalData