Opportunities in Americas Savory Snacks Sector Market Report- Leading companies share in the Americas savory snacks sector

The global savory snacks sector US$144,720.6 million in 2019 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2024 to reach US$176,124.3 million. The Americas was the second largest market in the global savory snacks sector with value sales of US$52,177.8 million, accounting for a share of 36.1% in 2019. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Canada, Mexico, the US, and Chile were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large savory snacks sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels. Americas savory snacks sector is led by top five companies accounting for a value share of 52% in 2019. The sector was led by Pepsi co, which held a value share of 38.9%, with presence across all categories. Followed by the Kelloggs Company and Snyder`s-Lance which accounted for a 3.9% and 3.3% share, respectively. Private labels held a value share of 10.1% in 2019. H&W-attributed products accounted for 27.2% share of overall savory snacks sales in 2019. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas savory snacks sector, with a value share of 55.6% in 2019. Flexible packaging was the most widely used pack material in the savory snacks sector, accounting for a 95.3% share in 2019.

