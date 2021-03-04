Opportunities in Asia Pacific Hot Drinks Sector Market Report- Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers | Zhejiang Xiangpiaopiao Co

ReportsnReports added Asia Pacific Hot Drinks Sector Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Asia Pacific Hot Drinks Sector Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Asia Pacific Hot Drinks Sector Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Nestle SA

Unilever

China Tea Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Xiangpiaopiao Co. Ltd

Ajinomoto Group

Guangdong Strong (Group) Co. Ltd

Da Yi Tea Group

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

UCC Ueshima Coffee Co Ltd

Tata Sons Limited

Asia-Pacific was the largest market in the global hot drinks sector with value sales of US$80,551.1 million, accounting for a share of 39.4% in 2019. The region was also the largest market in terms of volume with 5,486.7 million kg, during the same year. Asia-Pacific is set to emerge as the worlds fastest-growing market with value CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2024. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, and Taiwan were shortlisted out of 26 countries as high-potential countries in Asia-Pacific primarily due to the large hot drinks sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels. Asia-Pacific hot drinks sectors top five companies accounted for a share of 30.4% in 2019, of which Nestle S.A. held a share of 15.6%, with presence in all categories. Nestle S.A. was followed by Unilever (5.7%), China Tea Co. Ltd. (3.1%), Zhejiang Xiangpiaopiao Co. Ltd. (3%) and Ajinomoto Group (3%). Private labels held 8.7% share of overall value sales in 2019. Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector, with a value share of 36.2% in 2019. Paper & board was the most widely used pack material, accounting for a 48.2% share in 2019.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asa-Pacific hot drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope of this Report-

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

– High-potential Countries Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various hot drinks by category across high-potential countries in Asia-Pacific region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

– Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

– Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling hot drinks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

– Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

– Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector in 2019. It covers five distribution channels – Convenience Stores,

– Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers, and others, which includes Department Stores, Direct Sellers, Dollar Stores, Variety Stores & General, Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Others..

– Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks products.

– Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Asia-Pacifics hot drinks sector.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Market size analysis – Asia-Pacific compared to other regions

Value and volume growth analysis by region

Asia-Pacific market growth analysis by country

Asia-Pacific market growth analysis by category

Part 2: High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology- Identifying high potential countries

Top four high-potential countries in Asia-Pacific

Overview of high-potential countries in Asia-Pacific

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)

Value share analysis of hot drinks compared to other coffee & tea sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and category

Per capita consumption analysis

Per capita expenditure analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

Overview of Japanese hot drinks sector

Demographic analysis – Japan

Market size analysis of top 10 cities

Market size analysis of top 10 cities by categories

Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in the Japanese hot drinks sector

Overview of Vietnamese hot drinks sector

Key trends in Vietnamese hot drinks sector

Overview of South Korean hot drinks sector

Demographic analysis – South Korea

Market size analysis of top 10 cities

Market size analysis of top 10 cities by categories

Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in South Korean hot drinks sector

Overview of Taiwanese hot drinks sector

Key trends in Taiwanese hot drinks sector

Part 4: Success Stories

About case studies

Case study: Vahdam Teas

Case Study: Amarawati Tea Co. Halmari Gold GTGFOP1 Clonal

Case Study: Zoom Zuco Coffee Roasters, Hong Kong SAR

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies share in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector

Brand share analysis of top 5 companies

Leading companies in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector

Leading brands in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector

Private label penetration in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector

Part 7: Distribution Analysis

Leading distribution channels by country

Leading distribution channels by category (1/2)

Leading distribution channels by category (2/2)

Part 8: Packaging Analysis

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

Part 9: Challenges and Future Outlook

Key challenges in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector

Future outlook of the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector

Appendix

Definitions