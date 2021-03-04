Opportunities in Eastern European Wine Sector Market Report- Leading companies and Leading distribution channels by category

ReportsnReports added Eastern European Wine Sector Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Eastern European Wine Sector Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Eastern European Wine Sector Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report –

Slaviansky Rpk Zao

Bacardi Limited

Ironstone Vineyards

Inkerman Fine Vintage Wine Llc

Vino Mikulov

Groupe Grands Chais De France

Carl Reh Winery

Prahova

Valley Winery

Bohemia Sekt

Louis Latour Winery

The global wine sector was valued at US$372,482.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2019-2024 to reach US$456,963.2 by 2024. The Eastern European was the third largest market in the global wine sector with value sales of US$72,575.9 million, accounting for a share of 19.5% in 2019. The Eastern European is set to grow at a value and volume CAGR of 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively, during 2019-2024.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the The Eastern European Wine Sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope of this Report-

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the wine sector in Eastern Europe, analyzing data from 20 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

– High-potential Countries Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various wines by category across high-potential countries in the Eastern Europe region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographics, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

– Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

– Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling wines manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Eastern Europe region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

– Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Eastern Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

– Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Eastern Europes wine sector in 2019. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, on-trade, convenience stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, e-retailers and others

– Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of wine products.

– Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Eastern Europes wine sector

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Market size analysis – Eastern Europe compared to other regions

Value and volume growth analysis by region

Eastern Europe market growth analysis by country

Eastern Europe market growth analysis by category

Part 2: High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology – Identifying high-potential countries

Top four high-potential countries in Eastern Europe

Overview of high-potential countries in Eastern Europe

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)

Value share analysis of wine sector compared to other alcoholic beverages sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and category

Per capita consumption analysis

Per capita expenditure analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

Overview of Polish wine sector

Demographic analysis – Poland

Market size analysis of top Polish 10 cities

Market size analysis of top 10 Polish cities by category

Top 10 Polish cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in the Polish wine sector

Overview of the Slovak wine sector

Demographic analysis – Slovakia

Market size analysis of top two Slovak cities

Market size analysis of top two Slovak cities by category

Top two Slovak cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in the Slovak wine sector

Overview of Czech wine sector

Demographic analysis – Czech Republic

Market size analysis of top four Czech cities

Market size analysis of top four Czech cities by category

Top four Czech cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in the Czech wine sector

Overview of Slovenian wine sector

Key trends in Slovenian wine sector

Part 4: Success Stories

About case studies

Case study: Terroir Moravia Vracov Klínky, 2017

Case study: Faurar Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon-Feteasc? Neagr?

Case Study: SOULMATEs

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies share in the Eastern European wine sector

Brand share analysis of top five companies

Leading companies in the Eastern European wine sector

Leading brands in the Eastern European wine sector

Private label penetration in the Eastern European wine sector

Part 6: Distribution Analysis

Leading distribution channels by country

Leading distribution channels by category

Part 8: Packaging Analysis

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

Part 9: Challenges and Future Outlook

Key challenges in the Eastern European wine sector

Future outlook of the Eastern European wine sector

Appendix

Definitions