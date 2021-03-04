Other Hot Drinks in Belgium Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Overall retail volume sales of other hot drinks have seen low growth in 2020, which represents an improvement of the decline of the previous two years. Leading growth with a 2% rise has been other plant-based hot drinks – the only product area which was in positive growth in 2019 in retail volume terms. Its rise has been faster in 2020. Malt-based hot drinks has continued to decline in 2020, though at a slightly slower rate of 7% compared to its 2019 8% drop. Non-chocolate-based flavoured powder…GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Other plant-based hot drinks leads growth in retail sales, while foodservice sales plummet

Nestlé Belgilux maintains its clear lead, with active brands in several areas

Other plant-based hot drinks benefits from consumers’ heightened concern with health in light of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice sales will not fully rebound by end of forecast period

Retail volume sales will remain in decline until 2025

Retail current value sales to pick up late in forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Hot Drinks by Category: % Retail Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 25 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025

..…continued.

