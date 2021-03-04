Packaged Food in Hong Kong, China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

While in 2019 social unrest in Hong Kong owing to the introduction of the Fugitive Offenders amendment bill forced some consumers to eat out less and cook more at home, the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020 greatly swayed residents to undertake home seclusion and social distancing, and so cooking occasions at home drastically surged. Staple foods were targeted by Hong Kongers for stockpiling and food reserves, while cooking ingredients and ready meals were also in greater demand as complements to stap…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/945836-packaged-food-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rail-composites-market-size-study-fiber-type-glass-fiber-composites-and-carbon-fiber-composites-application-exterior-and-interior-resin-type-polyester-phenolic-epoxy-and-vinyl-ester-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-function-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-canned-tuna-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-turbine-mixer-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Packaged Food in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

New cooking ideas and emphasising local roots feature strongly as companies respond to the pandemic

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Larger players open up their retail sales avenue, but smaller companies cannot absorb foodservice losses

Product and service offering becomes leaner as footfall takes a hit

Hong Kongers shift towards lower-end foodservice outlets in response to pandemic

Consumer Foodservice

Cross-channel initiatives seen as players look to keep consumers interested amid health crisis

Independent outlets looking to further differentiate from chained players

Foodpanda expands into online grocery delivery as Hong Kongers stay at home

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105