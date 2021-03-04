All news

Packaged Food in South Korea By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2020, packaged food in South Korea is recording the strongest current value growth in years. Consumers are again staying at home more frequently as COVID-19 infection rates have climbed again since November, strengthening the home-cooking trend and thus demand for packaged food. The ready meals category gradually increased its sales in recent years, but it has recorded a spike in value growth in 2020 thanks to offering convenient home meal replacements and restaurant meal replacements. Beyond…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

