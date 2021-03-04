Packaged Food in South Korea By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2020, packaged food in South Korea is recording the strongest current value growth in years. Consumers are again staying at home more frequently as COVID-19 infection rates have climbed again since November, strengthening the home-cooking trend and thus demand for packaged food. The ready meals category gradually increased its sales in recent years, but it has recorded a spike in value growth in 2020 thanks to offering convenient home meal replacements and restaurant meal replacements. Beyond…
Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Foodservice players and retailers alike embrace online operations
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Footfall remains down as consumers doubt safety of dining in
Operating restrictions cause sharp decline in sales to foodservice
Pizza popularity allows cheese sales to breathe, while milk demand remains fresh
Consumer Foodservice
Unavoidable losses incurred despite outlets remaining open
School closures strongly dampen foodservice performance in convenience stores
Mobile app proliferation facilitates surge in demand for home delivery
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
