Packaged Food in Vietnam By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The emergence of COVID-19 in Vietnam and the early action taken by the government to introduce various lockdown measures in an attempt to control the spread of the virus, is set to have a mixed impact on packaged food in 2020. Demand for packaged food in the country had been increasing steadily towards the end of the review period, driven by rising consumer confidence and greater health and environmental consciousness stemming from wider exposure through the internet regarding the safety and hyg…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Reduced footfall and supply chain issues cause problems for consumer foodservice operators and packaged food suppliers in 2020
Takeaway and exploration of home delivery provide lifeline for foodservice operators, supporting demand for fresh ingredients
Suppliers must balance ongoing demand from retail with likely upturn in demand through foodservice moving into 2021, although high number of independent operators may remain difficult to reach
Consumer Foodservice
Lockdown encourages foodservice operators to increase takeaway and home delivery options through third party apps
More positive outlook for growth of foodservice outlet numbers from 2021 onwards
Expected return of tourism over forecast period likely to help boost expansion of foodservice while local consumers set to become increasingly discerning in their choices
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

