Packaged Food in Vietnam By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The emergence of COVID-19 in Vietnam and the early action taken by the government to introduce various lockdown measures in an attempt to control the spread of the virus, is set to have a mixed impact on packaged food in 2020. Demand for packaged food in the country had been increasing steadily towards the end of the review period, driven by rising consumer confidence and greater health and environmental consciousness stemming from wider exposure through the internet regarding the safety and hyg…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594875-packaged-food-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/age-related-macular-degeneration-amd-pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spect-camera-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-apramycin-sulfate-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-double-layer-capacitor-edlc-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-radial-style-edlc-cylindricality-edlc-button-style-edlc-others-by-application-transportation-consumer-electronics-electricity-military-and-aerospace-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Reduced footfall and supply chain issues cause problems for consumer foodservice operators and packaged food suppliers in 2020

Takeaway and exploration of home delivery provide lifeline for foodservice operators, supporting demand for fresh ingredients

Suppliers must balance ongoing demand from retail with likely upturn in demand through foodservice moving into 2021, although high number of independent operators may remain difficult to reach

Consumer Foodservice

Lockdown encourages foodservice operators to increase takeaway and home delivery options through third party apps

More positive outlook for growth of foodservice outlet numbers from 2021 onwards

Expected return of tourism over forecast period likely to help boost expansion of foodservice while local consumers set to become increasingly discerning in their choices

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105