Packaging Machinery Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global packaging machinery market size was valued at $47,965.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $70,532.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Packaging machinery is equipment used to package products or components. This machinery includes equipment that performs functions of forming, filling, sealing, wrapping, cleaning and packaging at different levels of automation. Packaging machinery also includes equipment that is used for sorting, counting, and accumulation functions. Packaging machines have advantages such as reducing labor costs associated and increasing the efficiency of the packaging process through the use of automation.

Factors such as development of innovative and energy efficient packaging machinery and increasing usage of automation in the packaging industry drives the packaging machinery market growth. However, Eurozone economic uncertainty may hamper the packaging machinery market growth. Furthermore, the growth in e-commerce and retail industry offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR683

The global packaging machinery market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the packaging machinery market is segmented into filling machines, FFS (form, fill and seal) machines, cartoning machines, palletizing machines, labeling machines, wrapping machines, and cleaning & sterilizing machines. Filling machines have a wide range of applications such as filling fuels, bottles filling, powder filling, and others. This equipment is extensively used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industries. Based on end-user industries, the global packaging machinery market is categorized into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and others. Different types of packaging machinery are used in the food & beverage industry for various applications. Rinsing machines and bottle washers are commonly used packaging machines in the food and beverage industry. The rising demand for processed and packaged food and beverages is increasing the demand for processing and packaging machinery for the industry.

Geographically, the packaging machinery market has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major participants profiled in packaging machinery market report includeAetna Group S.p.A., B&H Manufacturing Company, Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., CKD Corporation, Coesia S.p.A., Duravant LLC, Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd., Langley Holdings, PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Adelphi Group of Companies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging packaging machinery market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

– Extensive analysis of the packaging machinery market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The global packaging machinery market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

– The key market players within packaging machinery market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the packaging machinery industry.

GLOBAL PACKAGING MACHINERY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Filling Machines

– FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines

– Cartoning Machines

– Palletizing Machines

– Labelling Machines

– Wrapping Machines

– Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

BY End-User

– Polyethylene (PE)

– Polypropylene (PP)

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Russia

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR683

KEY PLAYERS

– Aetna Group S.p.A.

– B&H Manufacturing Company, Inc.

– Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.

– CKD Corporation

– Coesia S.p.A.

– Duravant LLC

– Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.

– Langley Holdings, PLC

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– The Adelphi Group of Companies