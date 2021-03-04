Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Research Report Insights

What is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome?
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a heterogeneous disorder characterized by hyperandrogenism and chronic anovulation. PCOS is characterized by excessive ovarian and/or adrenal androgen secretion. PCOS have a hormonal imbalance and metabolism problems that may affect their overall health and appearance. PCOS is also a common and treatable cause of infertility.
How many people are affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome?
- Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a health problem that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age.
- PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility, affecting 6% to 12% of women of reproductive age in the United States.
- There is no test to definitively diagnose PCOS. Even though PCOS is fairly common, it is often misdiagnosed.
How will Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market change in upcoming years?
Increase in the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome prevalence, along with the expected launch of emerging therapies will boost the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome market in the forecasted period [2020-2030].
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of novel treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Key players, such as Zydus Discovery DMCC, Spruce Biosciences, Kindex Pharmaceuticals etc., are developing drugs for the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome treatment market.
Scope of the Report
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome market
