Potato Protein Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The potato protein market size was valued at $363.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $648.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2019 to 2026.

Potato protein is a high-quality and a rich source of digestible protein. It is extracted from the potato juice by means of precipitation and centrifugation. Potato protein contains on an average 70-76% crude protein, which has a rich amino acid profile, enabling improved digestibility.

The need for food is growing rapidly as the world population is expected to reach approximately nine billion by 2050. This exponential growth of population is expected to create pressure on animal sources for obtaining proteins. However, this can be altered by changing the diet composition and allowing a larger part to be plant-based. Thus, this factor creates high potential for plant-based protein sources, such as potato protein. Furthermore, potato protein does not require any allergen labelling, as it is pure and vegan. With rise in health-conscious consumers across the globe, the demand for these products is gaining high traction. In addition, plant-based protein ingredients find their major application in food, beverage, and supplements, which boosts the growth of the global market. Furthermore, with growing number of people adopting veganism or cutting down meat consumption, the demand for potato protein is expected to increase considerably, thereby driving the growth of the market. The plant-based protein ingredients market has been traditionally dominated by soy proteins; however, potato protein is witnessing increased demand, as it is suitable for all forms of livestock and can be partially substituted in protein-rich feedstuffs.

However, potatoes have a low protein concentration as compared to other potential plant protein sources, which limits their use for commercial manufacturing, thereby hampering the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the process of protein isolation requires further R&D, as the acid and thermal treatments are traditionally used methods, which occasionally lead to protein denaturation and reduced functionality.

On the contrary, the demand for organic and clean-label food ingredients is gaining high traction among consumers worldwide. Manufacturers are focusing on developing food products using these plant-based ingredients to meet the rising demand of consumers. This growing popularity is expected to increase the demand for potato protein across various sectors, including bakery and confectionery and animal feed. Thus, all these factors collectively are projected to offer remunerative opportunity for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global potato protein market is segmented into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. The applications covered in the study include animal feed, bakery & confectionery, meat, supplements, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the potato protein market include Avebe, Kemin Industries, Inc., Royal Cosun, KMC Ingredients, Tereos, Roquette Frères, PEPEES Group, Agrana, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., and Meelunie B.V.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current potato protein market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunity.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of their market share.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– An in-depth analysis of the market helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– The report includes details of the potato protein market analysis of the regional & global markets, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key market segments

– By Type

o Isolate

o Concentrate

o Hydrolyzed

– By Application

o Animal Feed

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Meat

o Supplements

o Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South-East Asia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

