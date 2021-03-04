Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Uruguay Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

All news

COVID-19 is expected to give a big boost to processed fruit and vegetables, with dynamic retail volume growth in comparison to 2019. It also brought about changes in consumer behaviour. Whereas prior to COVID-19, frozen processed fruit and vegetables had been registering the highest current value growth, this trend is expected to reverse in 2020, with frozen fruit and vegetables expected to in fact register a decline in retail volume. Consumers stockpiled shelf stable fruit and vegetables becaus…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Bumper year for shelf stable products as consumers stockpile
Graba affected by temporary drop in volume sales of frozen goods
Supermarkets extends lead thanks to large freezer display area, wide range and attractive prices
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Moderate retail volume growth over forecast period as sales normalise post-pandemic
Frozen processed vegetables to outperform shelf stable varieties over forecast period due to widening range
Private label to gain value share due to offering good quality and low prices
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

