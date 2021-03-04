Processed Meat and Seafood in Belarus Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The COVID-19 lockdown in place across Belarus in the first part of 2020 dampened demand for processed meat and seafood, as consumers switched to lower cost unpackaged products. As disposable incomes declined due to the economic downturn, more consumers become increasingly price sensitive, reducing demand for more expensive processed meat and seafood products and reducing the consumption of meat for many low-income consumers. Equally, the increased amount of time spent at home as a result of the…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946911-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-telematics-market-size-study-by-channel-type-oems-and-aftermarket-by-vehicle-type-passenger-vehicle-commercial-vehicle-and-two-wheeler-by-application-asset-management-navigation-location-based-system-infotainment-system-insurance-telematics-safety-security-and-others-by-connectivity-solution-embedded-integrated-smartphones-and-tethered-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-storage-oscilloscope-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/saudi-arabia-facility-management-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-loan-servicing-software-market-size-study-by-type-saas-based-on-premises-by-application-sme-lending-medical-financing-peer-to-peer-lending-pos-financing-retail-lending-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown may lead to decline in demand for processed meat and seafood, due to lower disposable incomes and more time at home

Processed meat and seafood remains highly fragmented in 2020, dominated by local players

New product developments launched in 2020, particularly in line with convenience trend

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend likely to be increasingly important in processed meat and seafood in coming years

Competition from cheaper unprocessed meat and seafood expected, though convenience trend will maintain demand in processed products

Product development expected in processed meat into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105