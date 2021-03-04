All news

Roofing Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

The Roofing market report comprises evaluation of production process, methodologies, plant locations, raw material sources, serving segments, product specifications, product line-up, import-export, technologies, equipment, value chain, pricing structure, manufacturing cost, brands, patents, and participant’s global presence. It also draws attention to crucial assessments based on their financial ratios, capital investment, sales volume, gross margin, profitability, revenue model, revenue outcome, and growth rate because the Roofing Market manufacturer’s financial assessment holds irreplaceable importance in the market study.

Besides, the Roofing market report enfolds imperative and insightful consuls that provide shrewd acumen to market players to make informed business decisions and build the most remunerative strategies for their own Roofing Market business. It also helps to identify forthcoming investment opportunities, challenges, risks, threats, and obstacles in the Roofing market and steer the business accordingly.

By Company

  • Atlas Roofing Corporation
  • Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.
  • CertainTeed Corporation
  • Braas Monier Building Group Services S.A.
  • GAF
  • Johns Manville
  • IKO Industries Ltd.
  • Owens Corning
  • Firestone Building Products Company
  • TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
  • Carlisle

    The Roofing market report further casts light on dominant competitors who play an integral part in satisfying customer’s requirements by all means. It considers that offering in-depth analysis of leading players is highly essential in order to present an intact and precise Roofing market research study, thus, it includes, organizational, financial, technical, environmental, and development-related insights into market competitors and rivalry between them.

    Segment by Type

  • Bituminous Roofing
  • Metal Roofing
  • Tile Roofing

    Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

    The Roofing Market has been showing steady growth momentum at national and international levels from some previous years. Though it is anticipated to exhibit more vigorous performance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 as factors such as rapidly growing Roofing Market demand, product awareness, consumption tendencies, technological advancements, ever-changing market trends, raw material affluence, and enlarging population is boosting development in the market. The Roofing Market also influences global revenue generation and economic structure simultaneously.

