Smoke Detector Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global smoke detectors market size is expected to reach $3,405.7 million in 2027, from $1,807.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Smoke detectors are mainly mounted on the ceilings of residential and non-residential buildings to identify the presence of smoke. The detection of smoke triggers an alarm to alert the occupants, and thereby, avoids fatalities caused due to fire hazards. Properly planned installation of smoke detectors minimizes the risks of sudden fire hazard and reduces the loss and damage of property as well as human life. Smoke detectors are classified into two main types mainly, photoelectric smoke detectors and ionization smoke detectors. However, the combination of both these types is also available in the market.

The growth in construction industry globally is a major driving factor for the implementation of smoke detectors in both residential and commercial buildings. People are becoming aware about the circumstances of fire hazards and its heavy toll on both human and property assets. This motivates the use of smoke detectors as they are an inexpensive alternative for fire prevention. Moreover, the various governments have passed stringent laws and regulations regarding fire safety for both residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. These laws make it mandatory to install smoke detectors and sprinkler systems while construction of these buildings to avoid fire related hazards. Implementation of such laws and regulations drive the growth of the smoke detectors market globally. However, the complications in installation and operation of smoke detectors is expected to restrain the market growth. The main disadvantage of smoke detectors is the possibility of false alarms. A smoke detector may go off irrespective of the source of smoke, for instance, it may get triggered by smoke generated in kitchens, directed cigarette smoke, presence of dust or insects, and others. The detector should be installed at places that are likely to catch fires, which needs to be planned properly. These installation services often incur high costs, which in turn can hamper the implementation of smoke detectors; thereby, restraining the growth of the smoke detector market industry globally.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR799

On the contrary, the developing and under-developed countries possess greater opportunities for the growth of smoke detector market. Lack of awareness, illiteracy, poor economic conditions, and others mainly hamper the use of smoke detectors. However, the government efforts for spreading awareness toward fire safety is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the smoke detectors market growth.

The global smoke detectors market is divided on the basis of installation type, product type, end user, and region. By installation type, the market is bifurcated into hardwired and battery-operated smoke detectors. By product type, it is fragmented into ionization smoke detectors, photoelectric smoke detectors, dual sensor smoke detectors, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into commercial, manufacturing, residential, automotive, telecommunications, oil, gas & mining, and others.

The global smoke detectors market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to hold the largest smoke detector market share throughout the study period and Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, Johnson Control, Nest labs, Protec Fire Detection Plc, Robert Bosch, SECOM CO., LTD, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corporation.

Many competitors in the smoke detector market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their smoke detector product portfolio for the technological upgradations. For instance, in August 2019, the company Honeywell launched the VESDA-E VES aspirating smoke detectors, within its VESDA-E range of advanced smoke detectors. The product enables the users to divide protected areas into four different sectors, which assists in ensuring early detection and warning of potential threats. Similarly, in July 2018, Hochiki Corporation launched FIREscape+ innovative system, which combines fire detection, emergency lighting, and wayfinding technology through its Europe based subsidiary Hochiki Europe. It features innovative wayfinding system, intelligent false alarm management system, and offers efficient installation and maintenance solutions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global smoke detectors market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing smoke detectors market opportunity.

The global smoke detectors market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL SMOKE DETECTORS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY INSTALLATION TYPE

– Hardwired Smoke Detectors

– Battery-operated Smoke Detectors

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Ionization Smoke Detectors

– Photoelectric Smoke Detectors

– Dual Sensor Smoke Detectors

– Others

BY END USER

– Commercial

– Manufacturing

– Residential

– Automotive

– Telecommunications

– Oil, Gas, & Mining

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o The UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR799

KEY PLAYERS

– Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– Hochiki Corporation

– Honeywell International

– Johnson Control

– Nest labs

– Protec Fire Detection Plc

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– SECOM CO., LTD.

– Schneider Electric

– Siemens AG

– United Technologies Corporation.