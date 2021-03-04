All news

Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

A pressure tank is required in independent water system to maintain pressure in the system when the pump is not in operation. Currently, Well Tanks raw materials are mainly steel or composite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel and Composite Well Tanks in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Steel and Composite Well Tanks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Steel and Composite Well Tanks production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Steel Well Tanks
Composite Well Tanks

Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Pentair
Amtrol
A.O. Smith
Swan Group (Flexcon Industries)
GRUNDFOS

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Steel and Composite Well Tanks Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

