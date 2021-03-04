Textile Chemicals Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

This report by Future Market Insights examines the ‘Asia Textile Chemicals Market’ for the period, 2014-2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and invaluable insights on textile chemicals market in Asia. The demand for textile chemicals in Asia is witnessing a considerable growth own account of steady growth of textile industry in the region.

The chemicals and intermediates that are used in various stages of textile processing such as preparation, dyeing, printing and finishing, are termed as Textile chemicals. These chemicals enhance or impart desired properties, colour to the fabric. Textile chemicals are high value chemicals that are used in relatively lower volumes and thus form a part of specialty chemicals. Global textile chemicals market accounts for nearly 2% of the overall specialty chemicals market size.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is split under four sections namely: market analysis by material types, applications, process type and regions. The report analyses Asia textile chemicals market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of the Asia textile chemicals market. In the same section, FMI covers the Asia textile chemicals market performance in terms of revenue. This section also includes FMI’s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspective. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model included in the report better equips and arms client with crystal clear decision making insights.

The subsequent section analyses the market for Asia textile chemicals by product types and presents a forecast for the period 2014?2020.

The product types covered in the report are:

Textile Auxiliaries

Textile Colourants

After having covered the product type based segments in the above section, the report, in its next section focuses on segmenting and analyzing the market on the basis of end use applications.

The applications covered in the report include:

Apparels

Home furnishings

Others

The ultimate manufacture of textiles and apparels involves numerous process such as pretreatment, dyeing, finishing, each of which requires a variety of chemicals.

The various processes covered in the report include:

Pre-treatment

Dyeing

Finishing

Others

Considering the prominence of textile industry in various regions of the continent, lastly, the market has been analysed by segmenting it on the basis of different regions/countries.

The various regions covered in the report include:

China

India

Bangladesh

Indonesia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia

The data points such as regional split and market split by applications, product type, processes, regions and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of Asia textile chemicals market. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of textile market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Asia textile chemicals market.

As previously highlighted, the market for textile chemicals in Asia is split into various categories based on region, product type, processes and applications. All these segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in Asia textile chemicals market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of Asia textile chemicals market by regions, material type and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global Asia textile chemicals market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & performance of Asia textile chemicals market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

The final section of the Asia textile chemicals market report provides detailed profiles of the key industry players in order to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the textile chemicals area.

Few of the market players featured in the section include:

Huntsman Corporation

Archroma

DyStar Group

