Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Therapeutic respiratory devices market garnered a revenue of USD 9.6 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 21.3 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 8.0% over the forecast period.

Mindray

Fisher and Paykel

Invacare

Covidien Plc

Smiths Medical

Compumedics Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Airsep Corporation

GE Healthcare

CareFusion Corporation

Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation:

Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, By Product (2016-2027)

Nebulizers

Compressor-based nebulizers

Piston based hand held nebulizer

Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Humidifiers

Heated humidifiers

Passover humidifiers

Integrated humidifiers

Built-In humidifiers

Stand-alone humidifiers

Oxygen Concentrators

Fixed oxygen concentrators

Portable oxygen concentrators

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Continuous positive airway pressure devices

Auto-titrating positive airway pressure devices

Bi-level positive airway pressure devices

Ventilators

Adult ventilators

Neonatal ventilators

Capnographs

Gas Analyzers

Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, By Technology (2016-2027)

Electrostatic Filtration

HEPA filter technology

Hollow fiber filtration

Microsphere separation

Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, By Filters (2016-2027)

Nebulizer filters

Inlet filter

Replacement filter

Cabinet filter

Humidifier filters

Wick filters

Permanent cleanable filters

Mineral absorption pads

Demineralization cartridges

Positive airway pressure devices filter

Ultra fine foam inlet filters

Polyester non-woven fiber filters

Acrylic & Polypropylene fiber filters

Oxygen concentrator filters

HEPA filter

Cabinet filter

Pre-Inlet filter

Inlet filter

Micro disk filter

Felt intake filter

Bacterial filter

Hollow-membrane filter

Ventilator filters

Mechanical filters

Electrostatic filters

Based on the Region:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia and Italy)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

