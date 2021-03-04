US Retail Banking Market Report- Review, Forecasts, and Future Opportunities | JP Morgan, PNC Bank, Citibank

ReportsnReports added US Retail Banking Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. US Retail Banking Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. US Retail Banking Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

This report explores trends in the US retail banking sector and offers insight into consumer preferences and behaviors. It highlights some of the most important data points available on the performance of the sector comparable to other markets, as well as the performance and perception of firms within the industry. New trends and innovations are also noted, as are the implications of COVID-19 for the sector.

Growth in the US retail banking sector has been strong over the past decade despite the significant impact of the global financial crisis. COVID-19 will significantly alter trajectories and forecasts in 2020, and mixed responses to the pandemic have led to a delay in the expected recovery. A V-shaped recovery is hoped for, although the likelihood of growth post-COVID-19 following similar trends and rates to those pre-COVID-19 is becoming less likely. Until 2020, economic growth in the US had been strong following pro-business tax cuts and a more favourable regulatory environment, despite the ongoing trade war with China and internal political tension. However, many of the benefits of such growth have failed to trickle down effectively, and infrastructure and investment plans have not been met.

– The top five providers of credit cards saw their share of the US market grow by only 1 percentage point (pp) over the review period, suggesting the entry of digital-only providers and fintech platforms has halted the progress and gains of the most dominant firms.

– JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have invested heavily in digital infrastructure, and consequently they tend to rank lowest with regards to user dissatisfaction on mobile channels.

– Compared to other advanced economies and the global average, US consumers are less open to offerings by digital-only providers, but are more inclined towards offerings by big tech companies.

