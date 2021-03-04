Vietnam Private Security Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Private security is a form of security offered by firms to private and public clients. The security can be both armed and unarmed security based on the request of the customer and may include activities such as body guarding, crowd management, night/day guard duty and more among others. The personnel deployed by the private security firm are usually referred to as security guard or sometime as security officers.

Private security has become very common and is gaining popularity as it provides jobs to a number of less skilled or less educated population. The Vietnam market for private security is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and proliferation of a number of different businesses in the country. Moreover, growing risk of crime and terrorism together with the notion of insufficient security drives the private security market. However, increased cost of manned guarding and rise in affinity for personal CCTV cameras act as the major restraint for the market. On the contrary, improvement in the economic environment, increase in the inbound travel in Vietnam, and rise in concern for personal safety among tourists has also increased the demand for private security.

The Vietnam private security market is segmented based on service type and end-user. Based on the service type the market is segmented into event management security service, watch service, personal protection, mobile patrol security service, pre-employment screening, and other services. Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial, institutional, residential, and government.

The key players in the Vietnam private security industry are ISS A/S, Securitas, Vietnam Manpower, PMVSecurity,T-Force Security, Secom, Vietnam Day and Night Security Services Co., Ltd., The Brink’s Co., Global Guardian, and Night & Day Security Services Co. Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

o By Service Type

Event Management Security Service

– Access Points

– Crowd Management

– Others

Watch Service

Personal Protection

Mobile Patrol Security Service

Pre-Employment Screening

Other Services

o By End-User

Commercial

Institutional

Residential

Government

