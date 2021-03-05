Air Treatment Products in GermanyMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Changes in weather patterns plus rising temperatures in Germany are making for hotter summers, thus consumers are increasingly looking for effective and reliable air treatment products. Also, as the urbanisation trend continues increasing attention is being paid to in-home air quality, as the number of Germans with allergies and other respiratory ailments continues to grow. As such, certain products within air treatment benefited from these trends, posting positive volume growth. However, sales…
Get a Free sample report.: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946531-air-treatment-products-in-germany
Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-in-manufacturing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/solar-energy-and-battery-storage-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/residential-windows-doors-market-2020-global-leading-companies-analysis-revenue-trends-and-forecasts-2026-2021-01-11
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-360-degree-spherical-camera-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-12
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Air Treatment Products in Germany
Euromonitor International
April 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
More need for air treatment boosted by weather and rising pollution awareness
Cooling fans impacted by substitute products
High temperatures during summer and spring boost sales of air conditioners
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
De’Longhi holds on to strong lead
New product launches take Beurer GmbH to second place behind De’Longhi
Launch of new air purifier boosts sales of Dyson GmbH
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Search for convenience and comfort drives value growth of consumer appliances
Emphasis on premium features
Innovation drives growth for top players
Retailers finally accept need for omnichannel strategy
Further volume sales decline inevitable amidst saturation and recession worries
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 14 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019
Table 15 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 17 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 33 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 34 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 43 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 44 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 45 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 46 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
Continue………….
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
Sales :+91 935 903 8374
Human Resource:+91 20-48532201https://expresskeeper.com/