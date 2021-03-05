ANFO Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Orica, MAXAM, AEL

“

The report titled Global ANFO Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global ANFO market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global ANFO market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global ANFO market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ANFO market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ANFO report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ANFO report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ANFO market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ANFO market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ANFO market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ANFO market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ANFO market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Orica, MAXAM, AEL, IPL (Dyno Nobel), ENAEX, Sasol, Yunnan Civil Explosive, Solar Explosives, Gezhouba Explosive, EPC Groupe, Anhui Jiangnan, Poly Permanent Union Holding Group, Nanling Civil Explosive, BME Mining, NOF Corporation, IDEAL, Sichuan Yahua, AUSTIN, Kailong Chemical, Leiming Kehua

Market Segmentation by Product: Powder Type

Granular Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Military

Civil



The ANFO Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ANFO market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ANFO market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ANFO market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ANFO industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ANFO market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ANFO market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ANFO market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 ANFO Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ANFO Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Powder Type

1.2.3 Granular Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global ANFO Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Civil

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global ANFO Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global ANFO Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global ANFO Production by Region

2.3.1 Global ANFO Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 ANFO Industry Trends

2.4.2 ANFO Market Drivers

2.4.3 ANFO Market Challenges

2.4.4 ANFO Market Restraints

3 Global ANFO Sales

3.1 Global ANFO Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global ANFO Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global ANFO Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top ANFO Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top ANFO Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top ANFO Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top ANFO Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top ANFO Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top ANFO Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global ANFO Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global ANFO Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top ANFO Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top ANFO Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ANFO Sales in 2020

4.3 Global ANFO Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top ANFO Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top ANFO Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ANFO Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global ANFO Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global ANFO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global ANFO Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global ANFO Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global ANFO Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global ANFO Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global ANFO Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global ANFO Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global ANFO Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global ANFO Price by Type

5.3.1 Global ANFO Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global ANFO Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global ANFO Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global ANFO Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global ANFO Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global ANFO Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global ANFO Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global ANFO Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global ANFO Price by Application

6.3.1 Global ANFO Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global ANFO Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America ANFO Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America ANFO Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America ANFO Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America ANFO Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America ANFO Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America ANFO Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America ANFO Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe ANFO Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe ANFO Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe ANFO Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe ANFO Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe ANFO Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific ANFO Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific ANFO Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific ANFO Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America ANFO Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America ANFO Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America ANFO Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America ANFO Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Orica

12.1.1 Orica Corporation Information

12.1.2 Orica Overview

12.1.3 Orica ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Orica ANFO Products and Services

12.1.5 Orica ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Orica Recent Developments

12.2 MAXAM

12.2.1 MAXAM Corporation Information

12.2.2 MAXAM Overview

12.2.3 MAXAM ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 MAXAM ANFO Products and Services

12.2.5 MAXAM ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 MAXAM Recent Developments

12.3 AEL

12.3.1 AEL Corporation Information

12.3.2 AEL Overview

12.3.3 AEL ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AEL ANFO Products and Services

12.3.5 AEL ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 AEL Recent Developments

12.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel)

12.4.1 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Corporation Information

12.4.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Overview

12.4.3 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO Products and Services

12.4.5 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Recent Developments

12.5 ENAEX

12.5.1 ENAEX Corporation Information

12.5.2 ENAEX Overview

12.5.3 ENAEX ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ENAEX ANFO Products and Services

12.5.5 ENAEX ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 ENAEX Recent Developments

12.6 Sasol

12.6.1 Sasol Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sasol Overview

12.6.3 Sasol ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sasol ANFO Products and Services

12.6.5 Sasol ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sasol Recent Developments

12.7 Yunnan Civil Explosive

12.7.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Overview

12.7.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO Products and Services

12.7.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Yunnan Civil Explosive Recent Developments

12.8 Solar Explosives

12.8.1 Solar Explosives Corporation Information

12.8.2 Solar Explosives Overview

12.8.3 Solar Explosives ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Solar Explosives ANFO Products and Services

12.8.5 Solar Explosives ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Solar Explosives Recent Developments

12.9 Gezhouba Explosive

12.9.1 Gezhouba Explosive Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gezhouba Explosive Overview

12.9.3 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO Products and Services

12.9.5 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Gezhouba Explosive Recent Developments

12.10 EPC Groupe

12.10.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information

12.10.2 EPC Groupe Overview

12.10.3 EPC Groupe ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EPC Groupe ANFO Products and Services

12.10.5 EPC Groupe ANFO SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 EPC Groupe Recent Developments

12.11 Anhui Jiangnan

12.11.1 Anhui Jiangnan Corporation Information

12.11.2 Anhui Jiangnan Overview

12.11.3 Anhui Jiangnan ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Anhui Jiangnan ANFO Products and Services

12.11.5 Anhui Jiangnan Recent Developments

12.12 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

12.12.1 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Overview

12.12.3 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group ANFO Products and Services

12.12.5 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Recent Developments

12.13 Nanling Civil Explosive

12.13.1 Nanling Civil Explosive Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nanling Civil Explosive Overview

12.13.3 Nanling Civil Explosive ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nanling Civil Explosive ANFO Products and Services

12.13.5 Nanling Civil Explosive Recent Developments

12.14 BME Mining

12.14.1 BME Mining Corporation Information

12.14.2 BME Mining Overview

12.14.3 BME Mining ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 BME Mining ANFO Products and Services

12.14.5 BME Mining Recent Developments

12.15 NOF Corporation

12.15.1 NOF Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 NOF Corporation Overview

12.15.3 NOF Corporation ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 NOF Corporation ANFO Products and Services

12.15.5 NOF Corporation Recent Developments

12.16 IDEAL

12.16.1 IDEAL Corporation Information

12.16.2 IDEAL Overview

12.16.3 IDEAL ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 IDEAL ANFO Products and Services

12.16.5 IDEAL Recent Developments

12.17 Sichuan Yahua

12.17.1 Sichuan Yahua Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sichuan Yahua Overview

12.17.3 Sichuan Yahua ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sichuan Yahua ANFO Products and Services

12.17.5 Sichuan Yahua Recent Developments

12.18 AUSTIN

12.18.1 AUSTIN Corporation Information

12.18.2 AUSTIN Overview

12.18.3 AUSTIN ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 AUSTIN ANFO Products and Services

12.18.5 AUSTIN Recent Developments

12.19 Kailong Chemical

12.19.1 Kailong Chemical Corporation Information

12.19.2 Kailong Chemical Overview

12.19.3 Kailong Chemical ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Kailong Chemical ANFO Products and Services

12.19.5 Kailong Chemical Recent Developments

12.20 Leiming Kehua

12.20.1 Leiming Kehua Corporation Information

12.20.2 Leiming Kehua Overview

12.20.3 Leiming Kehua ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Leiming Kehua ANFO Products and Services

12.20.5 Leiming Kehua Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 ANFO Value Chain Analysis

13.2 ANFO Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 ANFO Production Mode & Process

13.4 ANFO Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 ANFO Sales Channels

13.4.2 ANFO Distributors

13.5 ANFO Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”