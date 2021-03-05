Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries

“

The report titled Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, Inc, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings AG, Valspar Corp, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Chemolak Plc, Novochema Cooperative, PAM-ak, Ltd, Slovlak Košeca

Market Segmentation by Product: Inks

Coatings

Paints



Market Segmentation by Application: Interior Wall

Exterior Wall

Floor Coatings

Roof Coatings

Others



The Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Inks

1.2.3 Coatings

1.2.4 Paints

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Interior Wall

1.3.3 Exterior Wall

1.3.4 Floor Coatings

1.3.5 Roof Coatings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Industry Trends

2.4.2 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Drivers

2.4.3 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Challenges

2.4.4 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Restraints

3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales

3.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.1.5 AkzoNobel Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.2.5 DowDuPont Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.3 PPG Industries, Inc

12.3.1 PPG Industries, Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Industries, Inc Overview

12.3.3 PPG Industries, Inc Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PPG Industries, Inc Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.3.5 PPG Industries, Inc Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 PPG Industries, Inc Recent Developments

12.4 Sherwin-Williams

12.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.5 BASF Coatings AG

12.5.1 BASF Coatings AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Coatings AG Overview

12.5.3 BASF Coatings AG Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BASF Coatings AG Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.5.5 BASF Coatings AG Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 BASF Coatings AG Recent Developments

12.6 Valspar Corp

12.6.1 Valspar Corp Corporation Information

12.6.2 Valspar Corp Overview

12.6.3 Valspar Corp Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Valspar Corp Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.6.5 Valspar Corp Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Valspar Corp Recent Developments

12.7 Nippon Paint

12.7.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippon Paint Overview

12.7.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nippon Paint Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.7.5 Nippon Paint Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nippon Paint Recent Developments

12.8 Kansai Paint

12.8.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kansai Paint Overview

12.8.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kansai Paint Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.8.5 Kansai Paint Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Kansai Paint Recent Developments

12.9 Chemolak Plc

12.9.1 Chemolak Plc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chemolak Plc Overview

12.9.3 Chemolak Plc Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Chemolak Plc Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.9.5 Chemolak Plc Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Chemolak Plc Recent Developments

12.10 Novochema Cooperative

12.10.1 Novochema Cooperative Corporation Information

12.10.2 Novochema Cooperative Overview

12.10.3 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.10.5 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Novochema Cooperative Recent Developments

12.11 PAM-ak, Ltd

12.11.1 PAM-ak, Ltd Corporation Information

12.11.2 PAM-ak, Ltd Overview

12.11.3 PAM-ak, Ltd Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 PAM-ak, Ltd Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.11.5 PAM-ak, Ltd Recent Developments

12.12 Slovlak Košeca

12.12.1 Slovlak Košeca Corporation Information

12.12.2 Slovlak Košeca Overview

12.12.3 Slovlak Košeca Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Slovlak Košeca Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Products and Services

12.12.5 Slovlak Košeca Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Production Mode & Process

13.4 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Sales Channels

13.4.2 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Distributors

13.5 Architectural Coatings, Paints and Inks Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”